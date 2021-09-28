Aurora Cannabis Says Consumer Sales Revenue Dips 45% in Q4

Aurora Cannabis Inc. blamed lockdowns from COVID-19 for the 45% drop in consumer sales it experienced as it continued to restructure operations in the fourth quarter.

The Edmonton-based cannabis company said the health crisis took its net consumer sales revenue to $ 19.5 million for the three months ending June 30, from $ 35.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

But that didn’t seem to worry company executives.

“Canadian recreation will return and this timeline will not hamper our strategic or financial progress,” Miguel Martin, chief executive of Aurora, said on a Monday call with analysts who had been rescheduled the previous week.

“We have demonstrated incredible agility over the past two years and the final stage of our transformation is well underway. “

The transformation Martin was referring to has been underway for a year and has already included several significant downsizing at Aurora and the shutdown of many facilities.

Last week, Aurora announced that about eight percent of its global workforce would be affected by the upcoming closure of its Aurora Polaris property in Edmonton.

Streamlining operations

The transformation aims to streamline its operations, align its product offerings with current and future demand levels, and put the business on the path to profitability.

But analysts believe these tasks will not be easy.

Bill Kirk, analyst and executive director of MKM Partners, said in a September 17 memo that Aurora has “limited prospects” for improving its position in the recreational cannabis market and is unlikely to exceed the limits. profitability expectations.

He pointed out that in the 17 quarters that Aurora has reported as a public company, it missed 17 times the expected EBITDA profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and he estimated that the company would generate barely $ 50 million in revenue.

Retail investors also questioned Aurora’s EBITDA track record during Monday’s call, asking Martin why they should believe the company is now heading for profitability because they already have heard these promises.

“I can absolutely empathize with the frustration that past milestones are not being met, but there is a big difference between what we are saying now and what was said back then,” Martin told investors. .

“These forecasts were based on revenue growth assumptions and that is not what we are saying here now.”

By the numbers

Martin said he has confidence in the renewed forecasts because they are based on “aggressive” cost-saving measures and do not depend on a need to increase revenues and increase margins.

His remarks came as Aurora announced that its net medical cannabis revenue was $ 35 million, up from $ 32 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Aurora reported a net loss of $ 135.1 million, down from a net loss of $ 1.86 billion a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it lost $ 19.3 million, compared to a loss of $ 33.3 million in the same quarter the previous year.

The adjusted loss includes restructuring charges of $ 5.1 million. Aurora says it has identified $ 60 million to $ 80 million in annualized cash flow efficiency as part of its restructurings.

Aurora expects to achieve $ 30-40 million in annualized cash savings next year, with the remainder by the end of Q2 2023.