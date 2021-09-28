Business
Aurora Cannabis Says Consumer Sales Revenue Dips 45% in Q4
Aurora Cannabis Inc. blamed lockdowns from COVID-19 for the 45% drop in consumer sales it experienced as it continued to restructure operations in the fourth quarter.
The Edmonton-based cannabis company said the health crisis took its net consumer sales revenue to $ 19.5 million for the three months ending June 30, from $ 35.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
But that didn’t seem to worry company executives.
“Canadian recreation will return and this timeline will not hamper our strategic or financial progress,” Miguel Martin, chief executive of Aurora, said on a Monday call with analysts who had been rescheduled the previous week.
“We have demonstrated incredible agility over the past two years and the final stage of our transformation is well underway. “
The transformation Martin was referring to has been underway for a year and has already included several significant downsizing at Aurora and the shutdown of many facilities.
Last week, Aurora announced that about eight percent of its global workforce would be affected by the upcoming closure of its Aurora Polaris property in Edmonton.
Streamlining operations
The transformation aims to streamline its operations, align its product offerings with current and future demand levels, and put the business on the path to profitability.
But analysts believe these tasks will not be easy.
Bill Kirk, analyst and executive director of MKM Partners, said in a September 17 memo that Aurora has “limited prospects” for improving its position in the recreational cannabis market and is unlikely to exceed the limits. profitability expectations.
He pointed out that in the 17 quarters that Aurora has reported as a public company, it missed 17 times the expected EBITDA profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and he estimated that the company would generate barely $ 50 million in revenue.
Retail investors also questioned Aurora’s EBITDA track record during Monday’s call, asking Martin why they should believe the company is now heading for profitability because they already have heard these promises.
“I can absolutely empathize with the frustration that past milestones are not being met, but there is a big difference between what we are saying now and what was said back then,” Martin told investors. .
“These forecasts were based on revenue growth assumptions and that is not what we are saying here now.”
By the numbers
Martin said he has confidence in the renewed forecasts because they are based on “aggressive” cost-saving measures and do not depend on a need to increase revenues and increase margins.
His remarks came as Aurora announced that its net medical cannabis revenue was $ 35 million, up from $ 32 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Aurora reported a net loss of $ 135.1 million, down from a net loss of $ 1.86 billion a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, it lost $ 19.3 million, compared to a loss of $ 33.3 million in the same quarter the previous year.
The adjusted loss includes restructuring charges of $ 5.1 million. Aurora says it has identified $ 60 million to $ 80 million in annualized cash flow efficiency as part of its restructurings.
Aurora expects to achieve $ 30-40 million in annualized cash savings next year, with the remainder by the end of Q2 2023.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/aurora-cannabis-says-revenue-from-consumer-sales-down-45-per-cent-in-fourth-quarter-1.6191499
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]