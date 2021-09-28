Dow Jones loses 600 points as inflation worries worry investors





Dow UNDUE S&P 500 SPX Nasdaq Composite COMP Thelost 600 points, or 1.7%, at the start of the afternoon, while thewas down almost 2.1%. Tech stocks lead losses across the board, pulling tech-driven stocksdown 2.8% early in the afternoon.

The yield on 10-year Treasury bonds, sensitive to inflation expectations, was 1.52%. Bond yields and prices move in opposition.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s inflation remarks scared investors this morning and pushed bond yields higher.

“Inflation is high and will likely remain so in the coming months before it moderates,” Powell said in prepared remarks before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

“The supply side restrictions that are so central to inflation that we are seeing… in some cases they have worsened,” Powell told lawmakers during the hearing. Powell and Yellen testify Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified before Congress on Tuesday about the pandemic and the CARES Act. Yellen told lawmakers the government will run out of cash and face extraordinary measures by October 18 if Congress does not raise the debt ceiling. “Deficits have been recorded under the Democratic and Republican administrations. It is important to recognize that,” Yellen said. “And that means paying the bills for these deficits is a shared responsibility and it shouldn’t be just one party’s responsibility.” While policymakers are busy in Washington, American consumers are less and less confident. The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell for the third consecutive month in September “with the spread of the Delta variant continuing to dampen optimism,” said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board. It’s not just stocks, bonds and the economy that make investors uncomfortable. There is also a rout in the energy market, where prices are skyrocketing. One of the problems is a shortage of natural gas triggered by low inventories and increased demand as production activity accelerates after the Covid-19 lull. Natural gas futures for October were up 2.4% around noon. CNN’s Matt Egan and Julia Horowitz contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/28/investing/dow-stock-market-today/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos