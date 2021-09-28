World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. Announces Separate Trading of Its Class A Common Shares and Warrants Effective October 1, 2021 | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 28, 2021– World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (the Society ). of its option to purchase up to 3,000,000 units to cover over-allotments, completed on August 27, 2021, may elect to trade separately the Class A common shares and the warrants included in the units. Non-segregated units will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE ) under the symbol WQGA.U, and the Class A common shares and separate warrants will trade on the NYSE under the symbols WQGA and WQGA WS, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into Class A common shares and warrants. The units were originally offered by the Company under a bought deal placement. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as the sole accounting manager of the offering. The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, e-mail: [email protected] The registration statement relating to the securities of the Company has been declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SECOND ) on August 10, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer , solicitation or sale be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. The Company is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a or several companies. The Company is sponsored by World Quantum Growth Acquisition LLC, a Cayman Islands limited liability company which was organized by, and to which the initial capital was contributed by, Xavier Rolet KBE, Serge Harry, Antoine Shagoury and Michel Brogard, between others. Although the Company is not limited to any particular industry or geographic region in identifying and acquiring a target company, the Company believes that the financial services and financial technology sectors in the United States and in the EMEA region as well as the relevant technology companies supporting these sectors present particularly attractive investment opportunities. Forward-looking statements This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the initial public offering of the Company and its management. Statements involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to mean forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that there can be no assurance that actual results or trading conditions will not differ materially from those projected or suggested in these forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. No guarantee can be given that the offer discussed above will be carried out under the conditions described, or not at all, or that the net proceeds of the offer will be used as indicated. Investors should refer to the risks detailed from time to time in reports the Company files or will file with the SEC for additional factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such statements. prospective. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005756/en/ CONTACT: Serge Harry [email protected] KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCING OF PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOURCE: World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/28/2021 09:21 / DISC: 09/28/2021 09:21 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005756/en

