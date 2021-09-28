Business
The South-East train arriving on platform 3 is 25m late | Railway industry
The conventional way for a company to be stripped of a rail franchise is to massively outbid and inflict such misery on shareholders that it is cheaper to forgo the backing bond and force the hand of governments. Alternatively, making the life of passengers hell is very occasionally noticed by the Department of Transport (DfT).
Go-Ahead has therefore produced a rarity. Its 65% owned Southeastern operation, where customer satisfaction metrics have been better than most, was nationalized due to a significant breach of the duty of good faith in the franchise agreement, in particular the underreporting of more than 25 million.
It was the government’s dramatic description of events. Go-Ahead pleaded a real mistake, apologized, said he had refunded the money and added that his CFO, who was previously in charge of numbers at Southeastern, had resigned. The cock-up versus concealment versions have yet to be reconciled.
What can be said is that Go-Ahead, when it first alerted its shareholders to this dispute, was not expecting what has happened now. Note 27 on page 188 of the accounts for previous years summarized what appeared to be a technical issue related to earlier profit-sharing calculations and confidently stated:
That estimate was spectacularly flawed, and the question now is whether 25m and getting sacked at Southeastern is the end of the matter. The partners’ other rail franchise, GTR, which includes Thameslink, is not affected. On the other hand, the government kept the pot on the boil by warning that investigations were continuing and that other enforcement options would be considered.
Under these circumstances, the 25% drop in the Go-Aheads share price looks about right. The fall overestimates the importance of the South East for a group in the UK more exposed to buses, but reflects the shock. Go-Ahead, led by Managing Director David Brown, has always seemed the geekiest of major transportation companies and the least likely to find themselves in this mess.
A new managing director, Christian Schreyer, arrives from Germany in November, just as the old franchise model for railways is being dismantled. His first job is to find a way to end the dispute with the government. If the price is a full UK Railways exit, meaning it doesn’t stick around for new low-margin management contracts, investors will likely not care. There are always too many surprises on the railroads.
Reckless judgment?
Investors in Wise, the cross-border money transfer company that debuted on the stock market in July, would they have been disheartened if they had known that the company’s founder and CEO, Kristo Krmann, is the kind of person who forgets to pay a 720,000 personal tax bill to HMRC?
Most wouldn’t, you can imagine. Wise, formerly Transferwise, is a nifty tech company removing chunks of the traditional dominance of big banks in a large international transfer market. Investors may have even been amused that a boss who says Wise exists to spare clients bank mark-up commissions can be so disorganized that he leaves HMRC’s resulting penalty 365,000 for late submission. for tax year 2017/18 slide to the back of the sofa.
The question, however, is whether the confrontation with HMRC should have been disclosed in the IPO prospectus. Of course, it should have been. Disclosures are believed to be pedantic at fault. Yes, most investors wouldn’t mind, but that’s up to them. Not impressive.
Regardless of gas, what about oil?
As we watched every last surge in the gas market, oil prices have also skyrocketed. On Tuesday, a barrel of Brent traded above $ 80 a barrel for the first time in three years, a development that has little to do with queues on UK forecourts.
Rather, it’s a story of strong global demand, with the United States and China at the forefront, along with supply reductions and low stocks almost everywhere. The last few years have plunged to $ 25 a barrel and the brief glimpse of negative prices seems a long time ago.
At $ 80, analysts forecast just a few months ago, the world should experience a touch of demand destruction to offset rising input prices. There are still few signs of this. If the Bank of England seems more confused than usual about the inflation outlook, we can’t blame it. Oil, if it rises much higher soon, has the potential to overturn most assumptions.
