Has an energy company gone bankrupt? How your new business and your new rate compare

If you were with MoneyPlus Energy because it was a very small supplier and wasn’t on comparison sites, we don’t have its price history. You will upgrade to British Gas ‘Apr 2022 Price Promise’, the same rate to which those with PFP Energy will be transferred.

How do I know exactly how much more I will pay?

The exact amount you’ll pay depends on your usage and where you live, but it’s easy to get a rough idea through our Cheap energy club.

We list all of these providers in the club, so you can choose them as the current rate and compare against that. Fortunately, this can give you an idea of ​​how much you will pay on your new rate. Here’s how:

Step 1: Go to Cheap Energy Club and select the rate you were in (if you are already a member, it will automatically be there). If you are already a member of the Cheap Energy Club, just log in and see what you pay now when you compare. If not, create an account, then choose your old rate as the current rate in your account. Make a comparison and at the top of the page we'll show you how much you're paying on your current rate. Take note of this figure.

Step 2: Choose your new provider's standard rate in your account. Return to your account page, then change your current provider to the provider that will take over your account. Make sure its standard rate is also selected as your current rate (it should do this automatically, but check). Again, do a comparison and check at the top of the page, where we show how much you are paying your current rate. Note that.

Step 3: Compare the two. You should now have a figure for how much you would have paid over a year on your old tariff, and how much you would pay over a year on your new provider's standard tariff. As the new prices for most bust providers largely follow the price cap (although Octopus is slightly lower), this will give you a rough idea of ​​how much extra you will pay.

No, all offers for people with bust suppliers either match or are around the new price cap from October 1. There is nothing cheaper on the market right now. You can do a comparison now if you want, but you almost certainly won’t find anything cheaper, as Martin explains in MSE’s weekly email.

We are working to integrate these new tariffs into our Cheap energy club, but if you really want to compare now, here’s how:

Step 1: Go to Cheap Energy Club and select the standard rate of the new supplier. You will need to sign in or create an account, then choose your new provider’s standard rate as the current rate in your account.

You will need to sign in or create an account, then choose your new provider’s standard rate as the current rate in your account. Step 2: Make a comparison. As these new rates will, for the most part, follow each provider’s standard rate, you should get an accurate comparison (although it may be slightly different for Octopus).

The energy credit is protected even if you have recently left the company so as not to lose the money owed to you

Your former provider may owe you money if your account has accumulated credit. In this scenario, the supplier appointed by Ofgem will refund all the money owed to you, this applies even if you had already started to opt out before the companies went bankrupt. Here the supplier appointed by Ofgem needs to get in touch to arrange a refund even for those who haven’t been there, but it may take some time.

If you owe money, you probably still have to pay it. Payments will go either to your old vendor, administrator, or new vendor. The new provider will let you know how it works once it’s taken over.

If you are changing, your change will always go through

If you have already started moving away from a bust provider, you will continue to move to the new provider you chose. You shouldn’t have to do anything. Your direct debit from your current provider should be canceled automatically, but check anyway, and if not, cancel it manually after your change is complete. Any unpaid credit will be paid to you by the supplier that Ofgem has appointed to take over.

If you are about to switch to one of the bankrupt companies, the transition should go as planned, although then you will automatically be transferred to the new supplier that Ofgem has appointed to take over.

You don’t need to cancel your direct debit, but it’s good if you already have

You do not need to cancel your direct debit immediately. Ofgem says your new provider will contact you soon to explain how they will handle your account, including direct debit terms.

Ofgem says you can cancel your direct debit before the new provider contacts you if you wish. If you have already canceled it, there is no need to reactivate it and your new provider will tell you what to do once they contact you.