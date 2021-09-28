WRBY on NYSE September 29, 2021

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear company. It manufactures and sells designer quality eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses and related accessories, such as eyeglass cases and lens cleaning kits. The company offers eye exams, vision tests, and free at-home trials. He also runs a philanthropic program through which he distributes glasses to a person in need for every pair of glasses a customer purchases. Warby Parker’s growth has so far been funded by a total of $ 535.5 million in venture capital raised in funding rounds from funders including D1 Capital Partners and T. Rowe Price.

Warby Parker recently filed for direct listing, or direct public offering (DPO), of its existing outstanding Class A common shares, by submitting an S-1 listing form to the Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC) on August 24, 2021.. Unlike an initial public offering (IPO), a direct listing is not underwritten by an investment bank and no new shares are created to be sold to the public. A direct listing is a less common route for a company to go public, but it is also much less expensive.

Following the direct listing, Warby Parker Co-Founders and Co-CEOs (CEOs) Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa will hold outstanding Class B common shares. They will be able to exercise voting control over the Class A ordinary shares and will have approximately 48% of the voting rights over the company’s share capital, giving them significant influence and control over the shares requiring shareholder approval. .

An amendment to the original S-1 prospectus, submitted to the SEC on September 14, 2021, showed that approximately 77.7 million Class A common shares of Warby Parker will be available for trading on September 29, 2021. These shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol “WRBY”. No estimate is available regarding the total value of Warby Parker’s 77.7 million Class A common shares when they become public. The opening share price will be determined by buy and sell orders collected from brokers by the NYSE. A designated market maker will use these orders to determine the opening price of the shares. Warby Parker will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares. Only registered shareholders of the shares will receive the proceeds if they choose to sell their shares.

Key points to remember Warby Parker manufactures and sells eyewear, sunglasses, contact lenses and related accessories.

Warby Parker will be made public through a direct listing on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “WRBY” on September 29, 2021.

The company sells approximately 77.7 million Class A common shares.

It was last valued at $ 3 billion on August 27, 2020, in its last funding round.

Warby Parker generated net sales of $ 131.6 million in its most recent quarter and recorded a net loss of $ 10.3 million.

New York-based Warby Parker was launched in February 2010 and was founded by current co-CEOs Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa. The idea for the company arose out of the founders’ frustration with the high price of eyewear and the lack of online options for consumers. Blumenthal had previously been involved in social entrepreneurship programs to distribute eyeglasses in low-income areas of the world. Based on this knowledge, Warby Parker created a direct-to-consumer brand: the company designs eyewear in-house, eliminating expensive middlemen, allowing it to offer quality eyewear at affordable prices.

More than 11 years after its launch, Warby Parker has now developed a widely recognized brand. It is known for bringing glasses directly to consumers online, through its mobile app, or in its 145 stores in the United States and Canada. The company sells designer-quality eyeglasses starting at $ 95, as well as sunglasses, contact lenses, and related accessories. It also offers eye exams, vision tests, and eye insurance.

Warby Parker Finances

Warby Parker provided recent financial results in its amended S-1 registration form, revealing net losses in fiscal 2020 and so far in 2021. The company recorded a net loss of $ 10.3 million. even as net income jumped 96.0% to $ 131.6 million in the second quarter of its Fiscal Year 2021 (FY) ended June 30, 2021. The second quarter net loss was less than the loss net of $ 12.8 million from the previous year’s quarter. The company’s total book value, the difference between its assets and liabilities, at the end of the second quarter was $ 285.6 million. Despite Warby Parker’s financial losses, its total cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet at the end of the quarter stood at $ 260.7 million. This number is down by around 17% compared to the end of 2020.

Warby Parker derives most of his income from the sale of glasses and sunglasses. Based on its full year results for fiscal 2020, up to 95% of the company’s net revenue was generated from the sale of glasses, 2% from contact lenses, 1% from eye exams and 2% by eyewear accessories. The company recorded a net loss of $ 55.9 million on net sales of $ 393.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on Warby Parker’s business. The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent recommendations from government and health authorities in early 2020 prompted the company to close its retail stores in mid-March 2020. It immediately began with a gradual reopening of its stores to the public that lasted until the end. of the year. All of its retail stores were fully reopened at the end of 2020. Earlier this year, the company said it was on track to open 35 more stores. It was operating 135 stores when that number was reported in May. The company had 145 stores in operation as of June 30, 2021.

Due to store closings, customers were forced to make purchases through Warby Parker’s e-commerce channels. Before the pandemic, the company generated 65% of its net sales in retail stores and the remaining 35% online in fiscal 2019. In fiscal 2020, the most affected period by the pandemic, the revenues generated by e-commerce channels increased sharply to reach 60%. of net income. In the first six months of fiscal 2021, there has been a rebalancing of the revenue mix, with each channel generating 50% of net revenue respectively.

One of the key business metrics that investors should focus on are “active customers”. This metric is defined as a single customer, or household using a single account, who has made at least one purchase in the past 12 months. Warby Parker uses the metric to gauge the reach of its stores and digital platforms as well as its brand awareness. The company had just under 2.1 million active customers as of June 30, 2021. That number was up 20.2% year-over-year (YOY) and increased 118.9% since the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2017.