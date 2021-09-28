What is a stock market index? – Councilor Forbes

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but this does not affect the opinions or ratings of our editors.

A stock index tracks the ups and downs of a selected group of stocks or other assets. Observing the performance of a stock index allows you to quickly see the health of the stock market, guides financial companies in setting up index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and helps you assess the performance of your investments.

What is a market index?

A stock index tracks the performance of a certain group of stocks, bonds, or other investments. These investments are often clustered around a particular industry, such as technology stocks, or even the stock market as a whole, as is the case with the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) or the Nasdaq.

There is no fixed size when it comes to stock market indices. The DJIA contains only 30 stocks while the CRSP index has more than 3,700. What is important is that each contains a sample size large enough to represent the overall behavior of the economic segment they are doing. aim to represent.

How stock indices are constructed

Each stock index uses its own proprietary formula to determine which companies or other investments to include.

Indices that measure the performance of large swathes of the market may only include companies that rank very well in terms of market capitalization, or the total value of all their outstanding shares. Alternatively, they can be selected by a committee of experts or simply represent all the stocks that trade on a certain stock exchange.

Once an index manager has determined which companies to include, he then needs to determine how those companies are represented in the index, a factor called the index weight. Depending on the weighting, all of the companies included in an index may have an equal impact on the performance of the index or a different impact depending on the market capitalization or the value of the share.

The three most common index weighting models are:

Weighted market capitalization: In a market capitalization weighted index, the index more strongly represents stocks with higher market capitalizations. With this structure, large companies have a greater impact on the performance of indices.

In a market capitalization weighted index, the index more strongly represents stocks with higher market capitalizations. With this structure, large companies have a greater impact on the performance of indices. Equal weight: With an equally weighted index, the index treats all components the same. This means that the performance of each company affects the index by the same amount, whether they are incredibly large or incredibly small companies.

With an equally weighted index, the index treats all components the same. This means that the performance of each company affects the index by the same amount, whether they are incredibly large or incredibly small companies. Weighted price: A price-weighted index gives each company a different weight based on its current share price. Companies with higher stock prices have more weight in these indices, regardless of their size.

Main stock market indices

There are thousands of indices in the investment universe. To help you get your bearings, here are the most common clues you’ll likely come across:

The S&P 500 Index

One of the best-known indices, the S&P 500 tracks the performance of the top 500 US companies, as determined by a committee of S&P Dow Jones Indices. The S&P 500 is a market capitalization weighted index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

The DJIA is relatively narrow in scope, tracking the performance of just 30 US companies selected by the S&P Dow Jones Indices. DJIA stocks come from a range of industries, from healthcare to technology, but are united by the fact that they are all blue chip stocks. This means that they have a history of strong financial performance. The DJIA is one of the few price-weighted stock indices.

The Nasdaq 100

The Nasdaq 100 tracks the performance of 100 of the largest and most actively traded stocks listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Nasdaq companies can be in many different industries, but they typically lean towards technology and don’t include anyone from the financial industry. The Nasdaq 100 uses a market capitalization weighting.

NYSE Composite Index

The NYSE Composite Index is a comprehensive index that tracks the performance of all stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The index is weighted according to the modified market capitalization.

The Russell 2000 Index

While other stock indexes focus on the largest companies in a particular segment, the Russell 2000 measures the performance of 2,000 of the smaller national publicly traded companies. The Russell 2000 is a market capitalization weighted index.

The Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index

The Wilshire 5000 Total Market tracks the performance of the entire US stock market. The index is weighted according to market capitalization.

Different types of market indices

While the indices covered above are generally used as a proxy for the entire stock market, there are countless other indices, many of which are designed to represent very specific segments of the market.

Environment, social and governance: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) indices focus on companies that perform well on measures of how they treat the environment, their employees, their management and society in general.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) indices focus on companies that perform well on measures of how they treat the environment, their employees, their management and society in general. Global Indices: As the name suggests, Global Indices allow you to track the collective performance of all companies in the world.

As the name suggests, Global Indices allow you to track the collective performance of all companies in the world. National indices: Just as the major stock indexes above track the performance of the US market, there are indexes that track the ups and downs of companies in almost every country.

Just as the major stock indexes above track the performance of the US market, there are indexes that track the ups and downs of companies in almost every country. Growth indices: Growth indices track the performance of major growth stocks or stocks of companies that aim to grow faster than the overall market.

Growth indices track the performance of major growth stocks or stocks of companies that aim to grow faster than the overall market. Value indices: Value indices, on the other hand, group together companies that are considered undervalued by investors based on their finances.

Value indices, on the other hand, group together companies that are considered undervalued by investors based on their finances. Sector indices: Sector indices are designed to track the performance of specific sectors, such as technology, finance, healthcare, consumer goods and transportation.

How to invest in stock indices

Because they track the performance of a range of companies and investments, funds based on leading indices are considered a great way to invest quickly, easily and cheaply. Index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide access to a ready-to-use diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds and are what many investment gurus, like Warren Buffett, swear by .

The great thing about index funds and ETFs is that you can invest in just about any brokerage with any amount of money.

If you are not sure which investment options are best for you, you may want to speak to a financial planner, who can help you create a personalized plan based on your goals.