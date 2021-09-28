NS reports death, 32 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday





Nova Scotia reported one death and 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases to 205. A 70-year-old man in the northern area has died, according to a press release from the province. “My thoughts and prayers are with those who mourn the loss of a loved one,” Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said in the statement. “The vaccine can help prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and death. I urge Nova Scotians to take both doses and to continue to protect themselves and those around them. Of the new cases, 27 are in the central zone, three in the north zone and two in the east zone. Thirteen people are hospitalized with the virus, including one in intensive care. There were 28 new recoveries. Laboratories across the province processed 4,947 COVID-19 tests on Monday. As of Tuesday, 74.4% of Nova Scotians were fully immunized. The province also reinstated today a public list of all schools exposed to COVID-19following calls from parent groups. Seven schools were notified of the exhibits at their school on Monday. These notices do not mean that there is spread within the school, or that the original case was first exposed to COVID-19 in the school, the province said. All staff, parents and guardians will be notified if a positive case was in school while it was contagious. NovaScotia Health will provide walk-in vaccine clinics at multiple locations in each health zone over the coming week. Clinics will be open to walk-in people for the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years of age and over for their first or second dose. Province to hold briefing on Wednesday The province will give a live update on COVID-19 on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. This update will be streamed live here on the CBC Nova Scotia website. Premier Tim Houston, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Robert Strang and Minister of Health Michelle Thompson are expected to talk about plans to Phase 5 of the plan to reopen the province as well as the vaccination program. The province was originally scheduled to move to phase 5 on September 15, but that date was pushed back to October 4 due to an increase in the number of cases. Phase 5 will see the removal of most public health restrictions related to COVID-19, but Strang said a mask warrant could remain after October 4. In recent weeks, provinces that previously lifted mask warrants have reinstated them, including New Brunswick. Atlantic Canada Case Numbers New Brunswick reported two new deaths and 68 new cases on Tuesday. The province has 632 active cases and 40 people hospitalized, including 16 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 14 new cases on Tuesday. The province has 149 active cases and four people are hospitalized.

Prince Edward Island reported two new cases on Tuesday. The province has nine active cases.

