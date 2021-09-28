Stocks could fall further as rates rise and Big Tech drags the market

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, with Blend signage, July 16, 2021. Source: NYSE

Strategists see more sales to come after the stock sells on Tuesday, dragged down by big-cap tech and growth names. A sharp rise in interest rates over the past few sessions has stung the market, especially the names of growth. At its highest on Tuesday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield had climbed to 1.56%, about a quarter of a percentage point since the Federal Reserve meeting last Wednesday. The S&P 500 ended the session down 2% and the Nasdaq lost 2.8% due to the high concentration of tech names in the index. Ten of the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 were down, with technology losing 2.9%. Energy was the only one to progress, gaining 0.4%

“We are seeing a decline in the spread which is largely due to mega caps, which are down 2% to 5% right now,” said Fairlead Strategies founder Katie Stockton, highlighting Apple’s cuts. , Amazon, Facebook, Nvidia and Microsoft. These names are “clearly the biggest drag on the stock market,” she said. “Because they are the biggest, it shakes the sentiment.” Stockton said those stocks, plus Tesla, make up about 25% of the S&P 500. “Keep an eye out for the momentum behind them,” she said. “Just their footprint alone creates a problem. When they do that, it affects the sentiment. People have relied on Google and Microsoft to never fall. Now they are faced with reality.”

Stockton added that she was watching a bearish target of 4,238 on the S&P 500, an old support level. The S&P 500 closed Tuesday’s session at 4,352.63. CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall said he expected a massive sell-off. He also noted that the S&P 500 could test 4,128, its 200-day moving average. Stovall said a drop to that level would put it more than 5% below current levels and around 10% from peak to trough.

Below key levels