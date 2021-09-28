Janet Yellen says US could run out of money by October 18ExBulletin







toggle legend Kevin Dietsch / AP

Kevin Dietsch / AP Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned lawmakers on Tuesday that the federal government could run out of money to pay its bills by October 18, unless Congress acts quickly to increase the borrowing power of the government. government. The warning, during an appearance before the Senate Banking Committee, comes amid a deadlock in Congress over the so-called debt ceiling. Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a measure to increase or suspend the debt ceiling. Yellen said the exact date was subject to change given the unpredictability of government cash flow. But she made it clear that failure to reach a deal by mid-October would result in the first default in U.S. history, an event she called “catastrophic” for the United States. the economy. “It would be disastrous for the US economy, for global financial markets and for millions of families and workers,” Yellen told senators. She warned that Social Security benefits, child tax credits and paychecks for the military could all be compromised if the federal government was unable to borrow more money. Yellen warned that even flirting with a default could shake up financial markets. She recalled an earlier standoff during the Obama administration in 2011, when Congress waited until the last minute to raise the debt limit, resulting in higher borrowing costs for government and consumers. “It would be a fabricated crisis that we imposed on this country,” Yellen said. “It would be a self-inflicted injury of enormous proportions.” Senator John Kennedy, R-La., Insisted on why Democrats are not just raising the debt ceiling, using a procedural approach to bypass the need for GOP support. “Why don’t you all do it and then we don’t have this fight?” Kennedy asked. “Let’s go have a cocktail.”

toggle legend Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images Democrats backed off, noting that more than a quarter of the federal debt the government has to pay was accumulated under the Trump administration. “I wonder if Secretary Yellen takes this offer to go have a cocktail if you pay or if you skip paying the bill and expect Secretary Yellen to pay,” asked committee chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Kennedy asked. . There were signs that the political stalemate is making investors nervous at a time when high inflation and the continuing pandemic are already hitting the markets. Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as government bond yields rose. Powell insists on Fed stock market controversy Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who also appeared before the committee, echoed Yellen on the importance of avoiding a government default. Powell has also been pressed by recent revelations that two chairmen of regional Federal Reserve banks actively traded securities last year, as the central bank was deeply involved in financial markets. Dallas Fed Chairman Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed Chairman Eric Rosengren both announced their retirement on Monday. While the two have defended their trade as being in line with the Fed’s ethical rules, Powell conceded that those rules needed to be tightened. “The appearance is just unacceptable,” said Powell. “Our need to maintain the trust of the public is the essence of our work.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/28/1041126764/janet-yellen-jerome-powell-debt-ceiling-standoff The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos