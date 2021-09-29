Citadel Securities faces new pressure on GameStop Frenzy

Billionaire ecommerce firm Ken Griffins, Citadel Securities, faces further criticism for role in January trading frenzy over GameStop shares Corp.

after new information surfaced in a lawsuit.

Citadel Securities in a statement on Tuesday rejected internet conspiracies and Twitter mobs that again accused the company of pushing Robinhood Markets Inc.

and other brokerages to limit trading on GameStop and other memes on January 28, a move that resulted in losses for many small investors.

The unusual statement came as the #KenGriffinLied hashtag was trending on Twitter.

The fury was sparked by internal Robinhood communications made public last week in a lawsuit filed by investors who have been affected by the trade restrictions. The lawsuit seeks damages from Robinhood and a number of other brokerage firms, as well as Citadel Securities and certain companies that clear off stock transactions.

The communications showed that executives at Robinhood and Citadel Securities had discussions in the days leading up to the Jan. 28 move, when the two companies grappled with increased trading volumes in meme shares. While the communications are not clear on what the companies discussed, they do indicate that the talks have been acrimonious. In an internal chat message dated Jan. 27, Robinhoods Stock Exchange President Jim Swartwout said you wouldn’t believe the conversation we had with Citadel. Total mess.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said in a court file last week that communications showed Citadel Securities pressured Robinhood to restrict trading with small investors.

Citadel Securities, which fulfills many orders submitted by Robinhood clients, denied that it exerted such pressure. In February, Mr. Griffin, the company’s founder and principal shareholder, said in written testimony to the House Financial Services Committee that his company had no role in Robinhoods’ decision to limit trading on GameStop or on any other title meme.

The trading company reiterated its position on Tuesday. Conspiracy theorists and plaintiff attorneys are trying to concoct an absurd story from regular communications between Citadel Securities and the brokers who handle orders for retail investors, Citadel Securities said in the statement.

The company said its discussions with brokerage houses during the GameStop frenzy were aimed at ensuring market stability. Amid an unprecedented increase in retail engagement, our respective teams ensured that operational demands were addressed and retail investors had access to the superior execution capabilities of Citadel Securities. , said Citadel Securities.

A Robinhood spokeswoman denied on Tuesday that Citadel Securities pressured the brokerage to impose the trading restrictions.

These complaints attempt to create a false narrative of collusion, and we will work vigorously to continue to correct the case with the facts, she said. In times of market stress, it is normal and advisable for us to communicate even more with our market centers.

Robinhood said it imposed the trading restrictions on Jan. 28 due to a $ 3 billion margin call that morning from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., which operates the U.S. stock trading clearinghouse. By imposing the limits, Robinhood reduced the amount of money he needed to mail to the clearinghouse. DTCC corroborated Robinhoods’ account.

The GameStops share price fell 44% on Jan.28 after a number of brokerage houses imposed limits, preventing many investors from buying the shares or increasing their holdings. The stock price of video game retailers had risen earlier, supported by a massive campaign on Reddit and other social media sites in which investors touted GameStop and a few other stocks.

The episode has generated several hearings in Congress and is expected to be the subject of a soon to be released report by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

E-commerce companies such as Citadel Securities pay retail brokers the right to execute their clients’ stock and option purchase orders, a practice known as payment for order flow. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said the agency was looking at payment order flow as part of a larger look at the structure of the U.S. stock market prompted by the stock-meme phenomenon.

