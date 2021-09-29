Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | National company





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,174.14, down 289.28 points.) Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX: BNS). Financial. Down 35 cents, or 0.44%, to $ 78.74 on 11.7 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up to four cents, or 2.35 percent, to $ 1.74 on 10 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 2.38%, to $ 5.74 on 8.4 million shares Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up eight cents, or 2.34 percent, to $ 3.50 on 8.3 million shares. Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX: WCP). Energy. Up five cents, or 0.73%, to $ 6.95 on 7.7 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.32 percent, to $ 12.56 on 7.7 million shares. Companies in the news: SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC). Down 83 cents or 2.3 percent to $ 35.68. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says it is restructuring its lines of business again as it seeks to achieve positive cash flow and return to a prime credit rating. The Montreal-based engineering firm, which is working to put several corruption scandals behind it, says the reorganization will help set the stage for growth after years of reducing the company’s risk. The company consolidates its mining and infrastructure segments into its general engineering services business, while engineering as a whole and several other segments are now grouped under its SNCL services business. SNC says it is aiming for organic revenue growth of four to six percent per year over the next three years in the services segment, which only excludes certain traditional transit projects in Canada and the capital segment of the company. Speaking at an investor day on Tuesday, the company’s chief executive, Ian Edwards, said the company had sold its oil and gas business and was ending its lump-sum turnkey contracts for projects in transit that have weighed on cash flow as it seeks to simplify the business. He says the company will focus on its core markets of Canada, the UK and the US, while maintaining more focused operations in other global markets. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX: KL). Down $ 4.32 or 7.8 percent to $ 51.38. Gold mining companies Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. agreed to merge. Under the deal announced Tuesday, Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders will receive 0.7935 Agnico Eagle common shares for each Kirkland Lake Gold common share held. The new Agnico Eagle will be led by a combined board and management team comprising seven directors from Agnico Eagle and six from Kirkland Lake Gold. Agnico Eagle CEO Sean Boyd will become executive chairman of the board, while Kirkland Lake Gold CEO Tony Makuch will become CEO of the combined company. Makuch said the deal creates an industry leader. Current shareholders of Agnico Eagle will own 54 percent of the combined company, while shareholders of Kirkland Lake Gold will own 46 percent. The transaction requires approval by a two-thirds majority vote of Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders and a simple majority vote by Agnico Eagle shareholders. Agnico Eagle has mines in Canada, Finland and Mexico as well as exploration and development activities in these countries as well as in the United States and Colombia. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 28, 2021.

