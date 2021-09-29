Warby Parker Announces Update Regarding Conversion of Class B Common Shares to Class A Common Shares | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 28, 2021–

Warby Parker Inc. (the Company), a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand led by its founder, today announced that as of September 28, 2021, the Company had 111.5 million common shares outstanding, of which 92, 5 million Class One common shares and 19.0 million Class B common shares (collectively, the common shares).

Only Class A common shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading in the Class A common shares is expected to begin tomorrow, September 29, 2021. Each outstanding Class B common share is convertible, at any time, at the option of the holder, into one Class A common share.

The Company has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission which registers for resale Class A common shares of the Company and which was declared effective on September 17, 2021. A copy of prospectus relating to the registration statement can be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website or through the investor relations page on the Warby Parker website at investors.warbyparker.com in the “SEC Deposits” section.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker was founded in 2010 with a mission to inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose and style without charging a premium for it. Based in New York City, the lifestyle brand led by the co-founder spins ideas, designs products and develops technologies that help people see, quality eyeglasses (from $ 95) and contacts, eye exams and vision tests available online. and in more than 145 retail stores in the United States and Canada.

Warby Parker aims to demonstrate that businesses can scale, become profitable, and do good in the world. Ultimately, the brand believes in a vision for everyone, which is why for every pair of glasses or sunglasses sold, they distribute one to someone in need through their Buy a Pair, Donate a Pair program. . To date, Warby Parker has worked alongside its nonprofit partners to distribute more than eight million glasses to people in need.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as anticipate, believe, contemplate, continue, could, estimate, hope, intend, may, plan, potential, predict, plan, should, target, refer to, will, or would be, or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily constitute precise indications of when or by which such performance or results will be achieved, if any.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time these statements are made and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management at that time regarding the events. future. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances beyond our control, which could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested by forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances mentioned in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to effectively manage its future growth; the company’s expectations regarding key performance indicators; new retail stores planned for 2021 and the future; the Company’s ability to successfully list its Class A common shares on the New York Stock Exchange; increases in component and shipping costs and changes in the supply chain; the company’s ability to compete successfully; the company’s ability to manage inventory balances and loss of inventory; the company’s ability to engage existing customers and gain new customers; growing awareness of the Companys brand; the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of seasonal trends on the Company’s operating results; the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with the broad laws and regulations that apply to its business and operations; the Company’s ability to maintain and adequately protect its intellectual property and property rights; the company’s dependence on third parties for its products, operations and infrastructure; and the increased expenses associated with being a public company. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company’s expectations is included in its registration statement on Form S-1, as filed with the SEC. and declared effective by it. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Additional information regarding these and other factors that could affect the company’s results is included in the company’s SEC filings, which can be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the investor relations page on the company’s website at investors.warbyparker.com in the SEC Deposits section. The information contained on, or which is referenced or accessed through, our website is not a part of this document and the website address inclusions here are only inactive text references.

