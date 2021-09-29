Pfizer CEO: When to expect vaccines for children 2-4 years old

The immunization schedule for young children seems a bit stronger. This morning, Pfizer submitted data to the FDA showing that its COVID-19 vaccine is effective and safe for children aged 5 to 11. And this afternoon, the company’s CEO Albert Bourla said test results for even younger children, ages 2 to 4, will be available in a few months. time. Before the end of the year, he confirmed in an interview with Craig Melvin, the Today news anchor and MSNBC presenter at the Atlantic Festival. Submission to the FDA will follow shortly thereafter, Bourla said.

Waiting for COVID-19 vaccines comes for an ongoing period influx of cases in children. Vaccines take so long to reach children because trials follow the classic strategy of de-escalating age. Manufacturers first tested their injections on adults, then adolescents, and more recently children as young as 2 years old. Pfizer is also conducting a pediatric trial for younger children, aged six months to 2 years. Bourla did not specify a timeline for this cohort, but expects results sometime after those of the 2-4 year old group.

Once the results for each age cohort are collected, Pfizer will submit them to the FDA for safety and efficacy review. The agency is not working on a set timeline, but for context, emergency use of the Pfizers vaccine took 21 days from filing to authorization for adults and 31 days for adolescents 12 to 15 years old. . If this priority is maintained, children aged 5 to 11 are likely to be able to get hits. around halloween and those from 2 to 4 will be eligible early next year. (Don’t be surprised if these deadlines stretch, Nevertheless.)

All eyes are on the Pfizers vaccine because its pediatric trials are the most advanced. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, the other two companies whose COVID-19 vaccines have been licensed in the United States, have yet to release any data from their trials in children under 12. like six months.) The first shot available for children will almost certainly come from Pfizer.

Adult and pediatric trials of COVID-19 vaccines differ in several key ways. First, Pfizer is testing a lower dose in children. For adults and adolescents, each dose of the two-dose regimen of Pfizers contained one dose of 30 micrograms. For children 11 years of age and under, the dose has been reduced to only 10 micrograms per shot, then reduced even further to 3 micrograms for children 6 months to 2 years old. Based on Pfizers’ announcements, the data the company has collected so far suggests that the lower dose is indeed safe and stimulates a strong immune response in the 5-11 year old cohort; their antibody responses are similar to those of adults who received the highest dose.

Speaking of this immune response, scientists are somewhat indirectly evaluating the effectiveness of vaccines in children. This is another way these trials for adults and children differ. The COVID-19 vaccine is already known to be effective in adults, so researchers are looking at antibody responses rather than counting the number of people vaccinated versus unvaccinated people who get COVID-19, as they did. in the original adult trial. Studying the effectiveness of waiting for enough children in a trial to get COVID-19 would require a much larger trial and a lot longer to complete. These tests that focus on the antibody response are called immuno-bypass studies and are standard in the study of vaccines.

Even when young children can be vaccinated, however, and polls currently suggest that many parents are still hesitant, the coronavirus is unlikely to go away. This is why pharmaceutical companies such as Merck, Roche and Pfizer are also fighting to develop antivirals to treat patients with COVID-19. This week, Pfizer announced that he is studying an oral pill that could block the replication of the coronavirus. Trials are underway right now to see if the pill can mitigate or prevent COVID-19, Bourla told Melvin, and the first results are expected before the end of the year. The world is heading into a third year with the coronavirus, but this time with many more pharmaceutical defenses in the arsenal.