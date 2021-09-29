Business
Denison announces market offer agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald and Scotia Capital
TORONTO, September 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share distribution agreement dated September 28, 2021 (the “Share Distribution Agreement”), providing for a market share offering (“GAB”) program with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (“CFCC”), Scotia Capital Inc. (together with CFCC, the “Co-Principal Canadian Agents”), Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Scotia Capital (United States) Inc. (together with the Principal Canadian Co-Agents, the “Agents”). View PDF version
The ATM will allow Denison, through the agents, to offer and sell from time to time, in Canada and United States through the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and / or NYSE American, a number of common shares with an aggregate offering price of up to US $ 50 million. Sales of Common Shares, if any, will be effected through regular brokerage transactions on the TSX and / or NYSE American or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale. The ATM will be in effect until October 16, 2023 unless terminated before that date by Denison or otherwise in accordance with the share distribution agreement.
The Company views the execution of the share distribution agreement as a common issue in the capital markets, making the ATM a potentially valuable tool for future access to the public market, where share offerings can take place. at market prices and with considerably reduced costs. The timing and extent of the use of the ATM will be at the discretion of the Company. As a result, the total gross proceeds of share offerings under the ATM could be significantly less than US $ 50 million.
As stated in the prospectus supplement, the Company intends to use any ATM proceeds to fund its mining property valuation and project engineering activities, long-term project construction components as well. as general, corporate and administrative expenses. The actual allocation of revenue may vary depending on the amount of revenue raised, the time periods in which the revenue is raised and future developments related to the Company’s projects or unforeseen events.
The sale of the common shares of the Company through the automated teller machine will be effected in accordance with, and qualified in Canada by, a dated prospectus supplement September 28, 2021 (“Prospectus supplement”) to the base shelf prospectus of the Company dated September 16, 2021 (“Base prospectus”), and in United States under a dated prospectus supplement September 28, 2021 to the final base shelf prospectus of the Company contained in the Company’s registration statement Form F-10 (File n ° 333-258939) as amended and declared in force on September 17, 2021 (the “United States Registration Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and Base Prospectus may be obtained free of charge from SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the United States Registration Statement containing the Base Prospectus can be obtained free of charge from EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, one of the following agents attending the ATM will arrange to send you these documents if you request it by contacting:
|
In the USA:
|
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.
Attention: Equity capital markets
499 avenue du Parc, 6th floor,
New York, New York, 10022
Email: [email protected]
|
Scotia Capital (United States) Inc.
Attention: Equity capital markets
250, rue Vesey, 24th floor
New York, New York, 10281
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 212-225-6853
|
In Canada:
|
Cantor Fitzgerald Society Canada
Attention: Equity capital markets
181 University Avenue, Suite 1500,
Toronto, ON, M5H 3M7
Email: [email protected]
|
Scotia Capital Inc
Attention: Equity capital markets,
Scotia Plaza, 62nd Floor, 40 King Street West,
Toronto, ON M5H 3Y2,
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 416-863-7704
The common shares issuable by the Company under the ATM have been conditionally approved for listing on the TSX and have been approved for listing on the NYSE American.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. before registration or qualification. under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Denison
Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests concentrated in the Athabasca northern basin region Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River uranium project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure-rich eastern part of the Athabasca northern basin region Saskatchewan. Denison’s interests in Saskatchewan also include a 22.5% interest in the McClean Lake Joint Venture (“MLJV”), which includes several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake Uranium Mill which processes ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a milling agreement A 25.17% interest in the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits and a 66.90% interest in the Tthe Heldeth T (“THT”, formerly J Zone) and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. Midwest Main, Midwest A, THT and Huskie are located within 12 miles of the McClean Lake plant.
Through its 50% stake in JCU, Denison holds additional stakes in various uranium project joint ventures in Canada, including the Millennium Project (JCU 30.099%), the Kiggavik Project (JCU 33.8123%) and Christie Lake (JCU 34.4508%).
Denison is also engaged in mine decommissioning and environmental services through its Closed Mines group (formerly Denison Environmental Services), which manages Denison’s business. Elliot Lake reclamation projects and provides post-closure mine maintenance and servicing services to a variety of industrial and government clients.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this press release constitutes “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the United States and Canadian laws relating to the business, operations, financial performance and condition of Denison.
In general, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “plans”, “expects”, “budget”, “planned”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intentions”, “anticipate” ‘, or’ believes’, or the negative aspects and / or variations of these words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results’ may ‘,’ could ‘,’ would ‘,’ could ‘or’ would ‘, “To occur”, “to be achieved” or “has the potential to”.
In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding the following: the ATM and the agreements with the Agents in this regard; use of the proceeds of any offer that may be made in accordance with the ATM; and expectations regarding its interests in the joint venture and the continuity of its agreements with its partners.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, Denison’s level of activity, performance or achievements be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For example, Denison may decide or otherwise be required to discontinue its field test activities or other testing, evaluation and development work at Wheeler River if it is unable to maintain or ” securing the necessary resources (such as testing facilities, capital funding, regulatory approvals, etc.) or operations are otherwise affected by COVID-19 and its potentially far-reaching impacts. Denison believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the results may differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information. For a discussion of the risks and other factors that could influence forward-looking events, please see the factors discussed in Denison’s AIF dated March 26, 2021 under the heading “Risk Factors”. These factors are not and should not be construed as exhaustive.
Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking information and the assumptions made in this regard speak only as of the date of this press release. Denison assumes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking information after the date of this press release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in Denison’s expectations, except as required by applicable law.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denison-announces-at-the-market-offering-agreement-with-cantor-fitzgerald–scotia-capital-301387250.html
SOURCE Denison Mines Corp.
