CANADA EQUITIES-Toronto market hits one-week low as tech stocks fall





(Add quotes and investor details throughout; update prices) * The TSX ends down 1.4% * Shows its lowest closing level since September 20 * Tech stocks fell the most since last November * Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd ends 7.4% lower TORONTO, Sep 28 (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index fell to its lowest level in more than a week on Tuesday as rising global bond yields prompted investors to sell shares of tech companies in favor of sectors more sensitive to the economic outlook. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S & P / TSX Composite Index ended down 289.28 points, or 1.4%, at 20,174.14, its lowest closing level since September 20. Technology is being hit hard in both Canada and the United States, said Mike Archibald, portfolio manager at AGF Investments. You’ve seen a pretty significant increase in 10-year yields globally over the last few days and that has really resulted in a shift in investor preferences towards more economically sensitive parts of the market. The information technology group lost 3.8%, its biggest drop since last November, as the US 10-year yield climbed to its highest level since June at 1.567%. Shares of Shopify Inc, the company with the highest market value on the TSX, ended down 4.8%. Higher yields reduce the value of future cash flows and therefore particularly hurt stocks of companies with strong growth prospects. Canada’s benchmark stock index is down about 2% so far in September after seven consecutive monthly gains. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd fell 7.4% after Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd agreed to buy the miner in a stock transaction valued at C $ 13.51 billion ($ 10.68 billion ). The materials group, which includes precious and base metal mining companies and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9%, while energy was virtually unchanged. US crude oil futures hit their highest level since July before sagging 0.2%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mobile.reuters.com/article/marketsNews/idUSL1N2QU26J%3Fil%3D0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos