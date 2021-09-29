NYSERDA Announces Nearly $ 11 Million in Project Awards to Improve Power Grid Performance





The projects will help expand the integration of renewables into New York’s power grid and improve resilience while reducing energy consumption and costs

September 28, 2021 The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) today announced nearly $ 11 million in grants to support projects that promote the development of a high performing smart electricity grid that integrates a diverse supply of renewable energy resources. , improves the overall performance and resilience of the network, and allows customers to reduce their energy costs, consumption and environmental impacts. The modernization of the grid supports the state’s goal of producing 70% of the state’s electricity from renewable resources by 2030, as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Loi on the climate). Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO of NYSERDA, said, “New York’s clean energy future requires a modernized power grid capable of delivering the state’s national vision for a zero power system. emission by 2040. These innovative projects help develop, pilot and test smart grid technologies and solutions that will accelerate the transformation to an advanced, digitally enhanced and dynamically managed high performance electricity grid for New York State . Applicants submitted concept papers which underwent a rigorous evaluation process. Based on these evaluations, a selected group of projects were invited to submit full proposals for further evaluation. Proposal submissions had to include one of the following five categories: technological feasibility studies, research studies, engineering studies, product development and demonstration projects. The 12 selected projects represent solutions that facilitate the connection of own energy resources to the grid; product development; development of innovative data analyzes; advanced planning, operations and forecasting tools for the modern network. The awarded projects include: ConnectDER – Develop a monitoring and control device to support a secure data connection from the grid operator to solar chargers, storage and electric vehicles, with the aim of using solar energy and storage for the grid reliability and back-up power during outages.

– Develop a monitoring and control device to support a secure data connection from the grid operator to solar chargers, storage and electric vehicles, with the aim of using solar energy and storage for the grid reliability and back-up power during outages. DNV GL – Develop and validate controls for energy storage systems behind the meter, in order to provide cost effective solutions that mitigate the risk of returning electricity to the grid.

– Develop and validate controls for energy storage systems behind the meter, in order to provide cost effective solutions that mitigate the risk of returning electricity to the grid. Electrical distribution design – Develop a complete software system using real-time situational awareness of load, solar generation and extreme weather forecasts to increase operational efficiency in the Central Hudson Gas & Electric and Orange and Rockland County service territories.

– Develop a complete software system using real-time situational awareness of load, solar generation and extreme weather forecasts to increase operational efficiency in the Central Hudson Gas & Electric and Orange and Rockland County service territories. GridEdge Networks – Develop and demonstrate a distributed network architecture with scalable and flexible communications that can better integrate Distributed Energy Resources (DER) into the network.

– Develop and demonstrate a distributed network architecture with scalable and flexible communications that can better integrate Distributed Energy Resources (DER) into the network. Line vision – Demonstration of a new non-contact technology to detect power lines, allowing the nominal capacity of the line to be dynamically adjusted in response to current conditions, with the aim of optimizing transmission assets and reducing congestion.

– Demonstration of a new non-contact technology to detect power lines, allowing the nominal capacity of the line to be dynamically adjusted in response to current conditions, with the aim of optimizing transmission assets and reducing congestion. Robotics Manifold – Combine data from on-board electric and magnetic field sensors to allow aerial drones to approach and maintain power lines safely, reducing maintenance costs and risks for technicians.

– Combine data from on-board electric and magnetic field sensors to allow aerial drones to approach and maintain power lines safely, reducing maintenance costs and risks for technicians. What’s new – Demonstration of a system in the NYSEG / RGE (Avangrid) service territory that stores energy by pumping water into underground rock formations and returns it to the grid using pressurized water to produce electricity on demand, potentially providing an economical means of long-lasting energy storage.

– Demonstration of a system in the NYSEG / RGE (Avangrid) service territory that stores energy by pumping water into underground rock formations and returns it to the grid using pressurized water to produce electricity on demand, potentially providing an economical means of long-lasting energy storage. Sen Engineering – Develop new power flow controller transformer technology with the potential to allow more renewable energy to be distributed across the state through existing transmission lines.

– Develop new power flow controller transformer technology with the potential to allow more renewable energy to be distributed across the state through existing transmission lines. Smart wires – Investigate the location and sizing of electronic power flow controllers at potential state sites, demonstrating technology that can shift power flow from overloaded lines to underused lines to reduce congestion and allow more net energy to flow into the existing system.

– Investigate the location and sizing of electronic power flow controllers at potential state sites, demonstrating technology that can shift power flow from overloaded lines to underused lines to reduce congestion and allow more net energy to flow into the existing system. Switched source – Design, manufacture and field test an electronic device that connects two power lines and allows energy to flow safely back and forth between those lines, providing flexibility that can increase the amount of solar energy that the communities can install, as well as increased redundancy to prevent power outages during extreme weather events.

– Design, manufacture and field test an electronic device that connects two power lines and allows energy to flow safely back and forth between those lines, providing flexibility that can increase the amount of solar energy that the communities can install, as well as increased redundancy to prevent power outages during extreme weather events. The Research Foundation for SUNY University at Albany – Improved predictability of power outages caused by weather conditions using Mesonet, the New York State Weather Network, to enable utilities and emergency management departments to plan and deploy resources to minimize the impacts of power outages.

– Improved predictability of power outages caused by weather conditions using Mesonet, the New York State Weather Network, to enable utilities and emergency management departments to plan and deploy resources to minimize the impacts of power outages. The Standard Hydrogen Corporation – Study the development of an energy storage system using hydrogen as an energy carrier, with the objective of long-term economic energy storage for the electricity grid. NYSERDA administers the initiative through its High Performing Grid program, which solicits proposals from power grid technology companies, New York City utilities, universities and researchers, to advance smart grid technologies. . Submissions for this continuing funding opportunity should address how to improve the resilience, reliability, efficiency, and overall performance of the electricity distribution system, while building the capacity to integrate, transfer, and transfer. expand the use of clean energy resources on New York’s electricity grid. Grid. The High-Performing Grid program is administered under NYSERDA’s Power Grid Innovation / Smart Grid program, which since 2016 has awarded approximately $ 55 million under nearly 100 contracts to grid technology companies and research organizations for projects including low cost high precision grid sensors, modeling and simulation tools, and advanced engineering solutions for more efficient integration of renewable energy resources. More information on this funding is available at NYSERDA website. New York State’s National Climate Plan The nation’s leading New York State Climate Agenda is the country’s most aggressive clean energy and climate initiative, calling for an orderly and just transition to clean energy that creates jobs and continues to foster a green economy as New York State recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Written into law by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, New York is on track to meet its goal of a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, of which 70% is produced from renewable energy. ‘by 2030, and achieve economy-wide carbon neutrality. It builds on New York’s unprecedented investments to develop clean energy, including more than $ 21 billion in 91 large-scale renewable projects statewide, $ 6.8 billion to reduce emissions from buildings, $ 1.8 billion to develop solar power, over $ 1 billion for clean transportation initiatives, and over $ 1.2 billion in NY Green Bank commitments. Together, these investments support more than 150,000 clean energy jobs in New York City in 2019, 2,100% growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011, and a commitment to develop 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind power. by 2035. With the Climate Act as a guide, New York will build on this progress and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent from 1990 levels by 2050, while ensuring that at least 35 percent with a target of 40 percent of the benefits of clean energy investments to be directed to underprivileged communities, and advance progress towards the state’s energy efficiency target by 2025 of reduce on-site energy consumption by 185 trillion BTUs in end-use energy savings. About NYSERDA NYSERDA, a public benefit corporation, offers objective information and analysis, innovative programs, technical expertise and funding to help New Yorkers increase energy efficiency, save money, use energy renewables and reduce their dependence on fossil fuels. NYSERDA professionals strive to protect the environment and create clean energy jobs. NYSERDA has been developing partnerships to advance innovative energy solutions in New York State since 1975. To learn more about NYSERDA’s programs and funding opportunities, visit nyserda.ny.gov or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Youtube , Where Instagram . Last update: 09/28/2021

