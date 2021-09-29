Where to get free drinks, deals

If you love coffee or need a little extra to grab one, Wednesday is the perfect day.

It’s National Coffee Day, celebrated in the United States and Canada, according to nationaltoday.com. A few days later, International Coffee Day takes place on October 1.

Coffee chains, restaurants, and some convenience store chains are celebrating with free coffee or discounts on a variety of coffee drinks.

Guess again if you think Detroit is a city with a vibrant coffee scene. We’re not even in the top 50, according to WalletHub 2021 ranking of the 100 best coffee towns.

In fact, Detroit is last at # 100 on the list, up from 96 last year. This year, the city of Toledo, Ohio, knocked out Detroit, dropping from its last place at No. 100 in 2020 to No. 99.

Detroit also ranks 100th with the lowest percentage of households owning a coffee maker. Detroit also ranks at the bottom of the scale, No. 98, for the lowest coffee spend per household and No. 99 with the lowest percentage of adult coffee drinkers.

But even Seattle, the home of Starbucks, lost its No.1 spot to Portland, Oregon, according to WalletHub’s survey.

A spring 2021 National Coffee Association (NCA) survey found that nearly 60% of Americans drink coffee every day. Home coffee consumption has increased with the COVID-19 pandemic, with 85% of coffee drinkers having at least one cup at home, the survey found.

Other results of the ANC survey:

Coffee on the go through drive-thru options and app controls increased by 30%.

The average coffee drinker consumes three cups a day.

Per capita, Americans consume two cups of coffee per day, or 646 million cups.

Don’t bother about it, the coffee industry is huge. The Specialty Coffee Association of America sets its value at $ 48 billion per year in the United States.

Here is a sample of the places where you can get free or discounted coffee locally on National Coffee Day. Many places require you to have their app or join a rewards program.

Bakery46: On Wednesday, the bakery and cafe will offer customers a free cup of coffee at its Birmingham and Rochester branches. A coffee special will continue throughout October with $ 1 coffee in 12 and 16 ounce formats. Bakehouse46 serves roasted white pine coffee in small amounts from Oxford.

Bakehouse46: 136 N. Old Woodward Ave. in Birmingham and 205 S. Main St. in Rochester.

Biggby Cafe: The East Lansing-based coffee chain offers a free 20-ounce hot brew with any all-day purchase at participating locations, according to its Facebook page. The offer is only valid on Wednesdays. Limit of one per customer. biggby.com.

Dunkin: On the national chain, DD Perks members receive free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. Free coffee includes the chain’s original blend, limited edition coffees, 100% Guatemalan hot coffee, or Dunkin Midnight hot coffee. dunkindonuts.com.

Circle K: Text “FREE” to 31310 to receive a digital coupon for a free cup of coffee. Coupon is redeemable only on Wednesdays at participating stores.

Einstein Bros. Bagels : Free hot or iced coffee with purchase when you pre-order from the app.

Lucky Jack Cold Brew:Available only on amazon.com This is a buy-a-get-one on every 7.5 ounce 12-packs of Lucky Jack Cold Brew Nitro Lattes on National Coffee Day. On International Coffee Day, nitro lattes are 20% off. These are ready-to-drink oat milk lattes in four flavors: caramel, golden turmeric milk, mocha and vanilla.

McDonalds: McDonald’s app users get hot or iced coffee of any size for 99 cents through December 31, 2021.

Panera bread:The national chain offers free coffee to parents and caregivers throughout the day. On Wednesdays, let the cashier or drive-thru know that you are a parent or guardian.

Flying J Pilot Centers: Free cup of hot or cold Pilot coffee of any size with the Pilot Flying J app.

7 eleven: The supermarket chain has two offers. Members of the 7Rewards loyalty receive free coffee of any size with the purchase of any baked goods. This includes 7-Eleven’s Fall Coffee Line, Pumpkin Coffee, and Pumpkin Spice Latte. With any purchase through 7-Eleven delivery through the 7NOW app, you can get free extra large hot coffee.

Starbucks : In celebrating its 50th anniversary, Starbucks allows customers to bring a clean, empty, reusable mug (up to 20 ounces) to participating U.S. establishments on National Coffee Day to receive a free cup of their coffee roasted Pike Place. Pike Place is Starbucks’ signature medium roast. The roast is named after the coffee giant’s original store at Seattle’s Pike Place Market, which opened in 1971.

Tim Hortons: Until October 26, you can purchase hot or iced coffee of any size for 99 cents using the Tim Hortons app. In the US, Tim Hortons is also offering a free donut with the purchase of any coffee beverage for new Tim Rewards members through November 9.

