Do you know these 3 lesser known exchanges?

If asked to list as many exchanges as they can in thirty seconds, I bet many would have a hard time after naming five. Personally, I would start with the two major US stock exchanges, the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The next three would be the London Stock Exchange (LSE), the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE). At least, these are the exchanges that come to mind first. If I’m quick enough, maybe I can drop the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKG), Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The exchanges listed above are reasonably popular and are only a fraction of the exchanges that can be used to trade stocks and other stocks. We will be doing our investment journey a disservice if we limit ourselves to the most popular exchanges. Let’s tackle this diversity issue with a list of some of the lesser-known exchanges and explore some of the opportunities that can be found outside of the more common financial mecca.

The Tadawul Saudi Arabia

The Tadawul (TADAWUL) is the only licensed stock exchange in Saudi Arabia, the largest exchange in the Middle East and the twelfth largest in the world in terms of market capitalization. According to Statista, the aggregate market capitalization of the 200 companies listed on The Tadawul is approximately US $ 2.6 trillion (July 2021).

Contributing to a disproportionate portion of The Tadawul’s market capitalization is Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL: 2222), the fourth largest company in the world (market capitalization as of September 2021, ~ US $ 1.9 trillion). Perhaps unsurprisingly, a large chunk of the listings on The Tadawul are from companies concerned with crude oil and chemicals. Saudi Basic Industries (TADAWUL: 2010) is the second largest listing on the Stock Exchange, with a relatively modest market capitalization of US $ 99 billion.

Financial institutions and banking groups help to diversify the stock market’s offer. The former largest stock exchange quotations, Al Rajhi Banking & Investment (TADAWUL: 1120) and Saudi National Bank (TADAWUL: 1180), are currently the third and fourth with market caps of between US $ 70 billion and US $ 80 billion.

The Tadawul All Share Index (TASI), which tracks the performance of all stocks listed on The Tadawul, has increased by 30.34% since the start of 2021.

However, the TASI is at a peak level, which appears to be a repeat of the previous boom and bust cycle. The TASI was in a comparable situation at the end of 2014 and at the end of 2007, before wiping out more than half of its value in the previous months. If past performance is any indicator, the TASI could be behind for a correction.

New Zealand Stock Exchange New Zealand

In the trading world, New Zealand’s Exchange (NZX) is a relative minnow. The 180 companies listed on the NZX have a combined market capitalization of US $ 280 billion (or NZ $ 403 billion).

But it might be foolish to ignore the NZX because of its size. The NZX is one of the best performing exchanges in the world, with the NZX 50 index outperforming the NYSE Composite returns over 10 years.

The largest companies in the NZX are the Australian banks Westpac Banking (NZX: WBC) and Australia and New Zealand Banking (NZX: ANZ), with market capitalizations of US $ 68.0 billion (US $ 97.0 billion). Zeeland) and US $ 57.5 billion (NZ $ 82.0 billion), respectively. Yet the biggest contributor to NZX performance over the past ten years is A2 Milk Company (NZX: ATM), with 3000% growth since September 2011. Followed by Ryman Healthcare (NZX: RYM), increasing its share price of 480% in the same period. More recently, cancer diagnostics company Pacific Edge (NZX: PEB) has eclipsed everything else, increasing its value by 1,100% since February 2020.

Korea Stock Exchange South Korea

Korea Exchange (KRX), with a market capitalization of 2.33 trillion, is the fourteenth largest exchange in the world.

KRX hosts more than ten times the number of companies in NZX or Tadawul. Over 2,000 companies make up the KRX, with technology companies leading in terms of market capitalization. Samsung Electronics (KRX: 005930), SK Hynix (KRX: 000660) and Kakao (KRX: 035720) are the three biggest listings on the Exchange. Two other Samsung companies help complete the ranking of the top ten on the stock market. Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940) and Samsung SDI (KRX: 006400).

The index that tracks the KRX, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), has performed admirably over the past decade, up 80% since September 2011. However, as a tech-rich economy, the growth of the index could arguably be better. The KOSPI tracks both the NZX and the NYSE Composite.