Asian markets follow steep losses on Wall Street

Asian stocks fell sharply on Wednesday after a large drop on Wall Street as investors reacted to a surge in US government bond yields.

Tokyos Nikkei 225 NIK,
-2.12%
sank 2% at 29.558 and the Kospi 180721,
-1.22%
in Seoul fell 1.6% to 3,048. The Shanghai SHCOMP Composite Index,
-1.83%
lost 1.8% to 3,537. In Sydney, the S & P / ASX 200 XJO,
-1.08%
gave up 1% to 7.203.

Hong Kong Hang Seng HSI Index,
+ 0.70%
recorded a more modest drop of 0.5%, to 24,389 after the ailing real estate developer Evergrande Group 6666,
+ 8.93%
said he was selling a stake in Shengjing Bank for 9.9 billion yuan ($ 1.5 billion), a step toward solving his cash shortage.

Evergrandes shares in Hong Kong jumped 9% at noon.

A rapid rise in Treasury yields is forcing investors to reassess whether prices have been too high for stocks, especially the more popular ones. The 10-year Treasury yield TMUBMUSD10Y,
1.511%
jumped to 1.54%, its highest level since the end of June. This is against 1.32% a week ago.

Tuesday, the benchmark S&P 500 SPX,
-2.04%
fell 2%, its worst drop since May, and the technology-intensive Nasdaq COMP,
-2.83%
fell 2.8%, its worst drop since March. Descenders outnumbered New York Stock Exchange advances 4 to 1.

The benchmark S&P 500 is down 3.8% since the start of the month and on pace with its first monthly loss since January after gaining nearly 16% since the start of 2021.
Bond yields started rising last week after the Federal Reserve sent the clearest signals yet that the central bank is moving closer to start pulling back the unprecedented support it has provided to the economy throughout throughout the pandemic.

The Fed has indicated that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate over the next year and will likely start slashing the pace of its monthly bond purchases before the end of this year.

Higher yields mean Treasuries pay more interest, causing investors to pay less high prices for stocks and other things that are riskier bets than super-safe US government bonds. . The recent rate hike has hit tech stocks particularly hard, as their prices appear to be more expensive than most of the rest of the market, relative to the earnings they are making.

The S&P 500 lost 90.48 points to 4,352.63. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
-1.63%
lost 1.6%, to 34,299.99.

Small business stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 RUT Index,
-2.25%
fell 2.2% to 2,229.78.

Chip manufacturer Nvidia NVDA,
-4.44%
fell 4.4%, Apple AAPL,
-2.38%
slipped 2.4% and Microsoft MSFT,
-3.62%
fell 3.6%. The wider tech sector is also grappling with a global shortage of chips and parts due to the virus pandemic. It could get worse as factories in parts of China are slowed down by power shortages.

Communication companies have also weighed on the market. Facebook FB,
-3.66%
and Google’s parent company, Alphabet GOOGL,
-3.72%,
each fell 3.7%.

Energy was the only sector in the S&P 500 that was not in the red. Exxon Mobil XOM,
+1.05%
increased by 1% and Schlumberger SLB,
+ 2.38%
gained 2.4% for the biggest gain among S&P 500 stocks.

COVID-19 remains a persistent threat and continues to wreak havoc on businesses and consumers. Economic data on consumer spending and the labor market are mixed. US consumer confidence fell for the third consecutive month in September, according to a Conference Board report.

Companies warn that supply chain issues and rising prices could hurt sales and profits. The Federal Reserve has maintained that the rise in inflation is temporary and linked to these supply chain disruptions as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

In other exchanges, the American benchmark crude oil CL00,
-1.06%
fell $ 1.53 to $ 74.14 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 16 cents to $ 75.29 a barrel on Tuesday.

Brent crude BRN00,
-0.98%,
the norm for international prices, fell from $ 1.33 to $ 77.30 per barrel.

The US dollar DXY,
+ 0.04%
fell to 111.44 Japanese yen USDJPY,
-0.22%
from 111.48 yen. The euro EURUSD,
-0.17%
went from $ 1.1683 to $ 1.1686.

