Oil topped $ 80 a barrel in almost 3 yearsExBulletin

Energy prices are rising for things like coal, natural gas, and crude oil. World crude oil prices exceeded $ 80 a barrel on Tuesday for the first time in nearly three years.

LEILA FADEL, ANIMATOR:

Energy prices are rising for things like coal, natural gas, and crude oil. Today, oil briefly exceeded $ 80 a barrel, which it hasn’t hit for nearly three years. And you might feel the effect at your local gas station. NPR’s Camila Domonoske joins us in explaining what’s going on.

Hi, Camila.

CAMLA DOMONOSKE, BYLINE: Hi, Leila.

FADEL: So what’s going on?

DOMONOSKE: Well, basically you have a lower than normal supply of oil. I mean, you might remember, during most of the pandemic oil producers were desperately trying to cut back on production.

FADEL: Yes.

DOMONOSKE: The demand had fallen so much that they had to reduce their production considerably. And they keep coming back. You also had the effect of the recent hurricanes, which took some of the supply offline. So offer lower than usual. And at the same time, demand is picking up again. There are economies in the world that have more activity, more recovery. This means more demand for oil. And something really unusual is also happening, which is that natural gas prices have gotten incredibly high. They absolutely exploded, especially in Asia. And that drives up oil prices.

FADEL: Okay, but what does natural gas have to do with the price of crude oil?

DOMONOSKE: Yeah, it’s not entirely obvious, so I asked Claudio Galimberti from Rystad Energy to break it down for me. And he said, look, there’s a whole bunch of power plants that normally burn natural gas. Specifically, they burn liquefied natural gas, or LNG. But some of these plants can burn oil. And right now, LNG is so expensive.

CLAUDIO GALIMBERTI: If you compare the cost of LNG to that of oil, it is convenient for a power plant to burn oil.

DOMONOSKE: So they do the numbers, and a bunch of these power plants go wrong. Instead of burning natural gas, they burn oil. This has created a huge increase in the demand for crude oil. And, in fact, Galimberti says he’s never seen anything like it.

FADEL: OK, so there’s all this new industrial demand, which means the price consumers pay at the pump is going up too?

DOMONOSKE: Yeah, normally. Law? Gasoline is made from crude oil, so when crude prices go up, gasoline prices normally go up. What is happening now is that gas prices – people have probably noticed – were already high. They were raised all summer. Normally, about now, they come down. It’s fall. The summer driving season is over. The prices are going down. What we are seeing now is that gasoline prices remain high. They may not be increasing in your area, but they are staying at the same high rates because they are being pushed up by the high price of crude oil. And while you don’t just look at gas prices, there are other ways that high oil prices affect the economy. They raise the prices of all kinds of things because we use oil to transport so many things, so high oil prices end up being inflationary pressure.

FADEL: So what’s going to happen next?

DOMONOSKE: Well, in the short term there are some big questions. OPEC, the big oil cartel, is holding its regular meeting next week with its allies. A big question, obviously, are they going to increase production, given the current demand? There are also producers who are not part of OPEC, notably the American oil producers, who have been remarkably disciplined in recent times, which is not a word one usually associates with the oil field. . They pump less crude oil than they could. Nothing like the drill, baby, drill days. And the question is, will they change that when the prices keep going up?

In the long run, there are huge question marks. This is where there are really divergent views on what the future of oil looks like. OPEC believes the demand for oil and gas will grow for decades. There are other energy groups looking to the future, and they say the demand for oil is going to drop as the world shifts to electric vehicles and green energy. So everyone is trying to figure out what happens next. And I think it’s fair to say that there is going to be a lot of attention on this big meeting of world governments, COP26, happening in November. They’re going to talk about how to tackle climate change, which means they’re going to talk about energy and emissions.

FADEL: Camila Domonoske from NPR, thank you.

DOMONOSKE: Thank you.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.