Republicans disagree on infrastructure bill as vote looms





WASHINGTON business groups and some Senate Republicans working against the grain of House Republican leaders launched an all-out campaign to get GOP votes for a bipartisan infrastructure bill ahead of a final vote on Thursday . Although the measure is the product of a compromise between moderates from both parties, Republican House leaders are leaning on their members to reject the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill by denigrating its contents and by claiming that he will only prepare the ground for Democrats to move forward. broader bill on climate change and social policy. Their opposition has stepped up pressure on President Nancy Pelosi, whose more progressive members of her Democratic caucus are threatening to withhold support for the infrastructure package until Congress acts on the larger bill. If Republicans unite in opposition, Pelosi can afford to lose as few as three Democrats on the bill. But some Republican senators who helped draft the bill, as well as influential business groups that support it, including the United States Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, have launched a counter-effort in an attempt to persuade House Republicans to support the legislation.

It is a good bill; it’s right there for the country, so I encourage Republicans to support it, said Sen. Rob Portman, Republican of Ohio and one of the bill negotiators, who said he is working hard on the phone. There will be some who told me they would, but they are under a lot of pressure. The course of conflicting pressure campaigns could determine the fate of the infrastructure bill. On Tuesday, Liberal Democrats accused Ms Pelosi of treason for abandoning her promise that the House would not pass the infrastructure bill until the Senate secured passage of the larger measure. As Democratic leaders work hard to get as many of those Liberal votes as possible, they know the defections will have to be made up by House Republicans. I would say the bill is likely to pass, but it will be a squealer, said Neil Bradley, executive vice president and policy director of the US Chamber of Commerce, who previously worked for the US Chamber of Commerce, said Tuesday. Republican leadership of the House. Rep. Steve Scalise, Republican of Louisiana, who is leading his party’s House vote-pushing operation, is closely following Republicans who intend to vote for the infrastructure bill.

We were working to keep that number as low as possible, he said. Some Republicans in the House who are members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus announced their support for the measure, including Representatives Tom Reed of New York, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Don Bacon of Nebraska. On Monday, Representative Don Young of Alaska, the House’s longest-serving member, announced his support for a passionate speech in the House. Moderate Democrats say others could follow suit, perhaps up to 20 Republican votes if Ms Pelosi manages to convince enough Liberals to keep him close. But with Thursday’s vote looming, time is running out. Rep. Peter Meijer, a freshman Republican from Michigan, said he heard Republicans on both sides, but when asked if it would be better if both bills passed or both failed , consensus is better that both fail. President Biden saddling up the infrastructure with this $ 3.5 trillion albatross around his neck was a poison pill for those of us who wanted a two-party solution, he said. The infrastructure bill is an unusual phenomenon in a heavily polarized Congress: a truly bipartisan and meaningful bill, drafted by Democrats and Republicans before passing in the Senate last month with 69 votes, including 19 Republicans , including that of the leader of the minority, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. With $ 550 billion in new federal spending, the measure would provide $ 65 billion to expand high-speed Internet access; $ 110 billion for roads, bridges and other projects; $ 25 billion for airports; and the largest funding for Amtrak since the creation of passenger rail service in 1971. It would also renew and revamp existing infrastructure and transportation programs that expire on Friday. But because House Democratic leaders at least verbally pack him up with a larger $ 3.5 trillion climate change and social policy bill, he got caught up in the politics of that step and broader Republican efforts to thwart President Bidens’ agenda.

Mr Scalise put it in the noblest terms on Tuesday: This week would see an epic battle unfold between market capitalism and the socialism of large governments. This is what is at stake.

While Democrats bicker publicly over Mr Bidens’ platform, senior Republicans have little interest in their base being released on Ms Pelosi’s bail. The legislative crisis that awaits her is one of her own creations that she needs progressives to save her, said Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, the leading Republican on the House budget committee. Supporters of the infrastructure bill are trying to be clear about the merits of the bill, not politics in general. His real people have rhetorically linked the two, but in reality they are not, Mr Bradley said. If that vote passes, the bill goes to the president for signature. And they argue that House Republicans are making the political miscalculation about measuring infrastructure. GOP leaders have warned the bill is a Trojan horse whose passage would only increase the odds of Democrats adopting the more expensive plan Mr. Biden calls his Build Back Better program, which is packed with extensions. social safety net programs, initiatives to fight climate change and tax increases on businesses and the wealthy. I just don’t think that’s correct, Mr. Portman said. Instead, some supporters of the infrastructure measure see its adoption as a potential setback for the larger plan. They argue that the enactment of the infrastructure bill could deprive progressives of their power to dictate the terms of the most ambitious and costly part of their agenda.

Joshua Bolten, George W. Bush’s former White House chief of staff and chairman of the Business Roundtable, said the CEO’s organization was pushing for the passage of the bills, airing radio ads and on social media in Republican districts and requesting meetings with lawmakers. . It is a very good bill. It’s urgent. This will have a dramatic effect on the productivity of the US economy. His investment really well spent, he said on Tuesday. Pass it now and fight the other bill later. Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney said he pressured all members of his state delegation to support the measure. I can’t predict where they will end up, but I certainly encourage people to consider the merits of the bill rather than worrying about what outside observers have to say, he said. In this case, Republican House leaders appear to be heeding pressure from conservative groups, who have denigrated the infrastructure bill as being inflated by spending far beyond its stated purpose. And, they predict that moderate Democrats who pushed for its passage will be angry enough by its demise to take revenge by bringing down the social policy bill. This is a desperate administration looking for a victory to distract Americans from the crises caused by Biden, both at home and abroad, while opening the floodgates for billions in additional spending to come, said Rep. Beth Van Duyne, Republican from Texas. Supporters of the larger bill see a cause-and-effect political alternative. The more liberal members of the House have long warned that once the infrastructure bill is passed, moderate-to-conservative Democrats will withdraw from the larger bill, having already secured their priority.

Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, another Republican supporter of the infrastructure plan, said the importance of the bill goes beyond roads, bridges and railroads. It was not just the benefits of the policy that were being put in place and the building of the necessary infrastructure; it’s also the message sent that at a time when so much is dysfunctional in Congress, you can build bipartisan initiatives that will endure, she said, adding: If it were to fail, I think it will. self sends a pretty harsh message. Emily cochrane contributed reports.

