Insider trading: SEBI bans Infosys and Wipro employee from trading on the stock exchange





The case was linked to a strategic partnership between Infosys and Vanguard, an American investment firm in July of last year.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an order regarding alleged insider trading by a high-level employee of Infosys Limited and another employee of Wipro Limited, in shares of Infosys Limited. In an order dated September 27, the defendants were identified as Rami Chaudhri and Keyur Manair, and SEBI said the case was linked to a strategic partnership between Infosys and Vanguard, a U.S. investment firm, in July of l ‘last year. Both were banned from trading on the stock exchange. Pending the conclusion of a detailed investigation, the ordinance states that Ramit and Keyur are prohibited from buying, selling or trading in securities, directly or indirectly, until further notice. If Ramit Chaudhri and Keyur Maniar have an open position in derivative swap contracts, on the date of the order, they can close / settle these open positions within three months of the date of the order or upon expiration. of these contracts, whichever comes first, he adds. SEBI stated that Rami was the head of the solutions design of Infosys and was associated with the Vanguard agreement and that he was reasonably expected to have access to or be aware of the Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) , which at first glance made him an initiate. He is accused of sharing this sensitive information with Keyur, who negotiated the Infosys script in the M&O segment just before the announcement of the Vanguard deal and shortly after the announcement, then offloaded / adjusted his positions such that the net positions were zero. . SEBI said that Keyur generated Rs 261.30 lakh in trade. He also indicated that the two accused had been in contact through frequent telephone communications and also knew each other well as they had worked together within Wipro business process services (BPS) from March 2012 to December 2014. Stating that the behavior de Keyur was not his. normal business behavior, the SEBI said the two defendants prima facie violated the provisions of the SEBI Act and the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations 2015. The SEBI order also stated that Ramit had used both of his cell phone numbers to contact Keyur. During the period from January 1, 2020 to September 18, 2020, Ramit and Keyur made several calls between them. The complete order by SEBI can be found here.

