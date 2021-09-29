Pfizer / BioNTech Submit Initial Covid-19 Vaccine Data For People Aged 5-11 To FDA, But Not Yet Researching EUA





Submissions to the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory authorities are also planned, they said.

This is the first data submission to the FDA for a Covid-19 vaccine for young children. The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is approved for people 16 years of age and older and has an EUA for people 12 to 15 years of age.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he was unsure how long this process will take.

“I think it is not appropriate for me to comment on how long the FDA will take to review the data. They should take as long as they deem appropriate for them to have a high level of comfort,” he said. Bourla said during a speech at the Atlantic Festival on Tuesday. . Last week, Pfizer released details of a Phase 2/3 trial that showed its Covid-19 vaccine to be safe and generated a “robust” antibody response in children aged 5 to 11. The trial included 2,268 children aged 5 to 11 and used a two-dose regimen of the vaccine administered 21 days apart. This trial used a 10 microgram dose – smaller than the 30 microgram dose given to people 12 years of age and older. The participants’ immune responses were measured by examining the levels of neutralizing antibodies in their blood and comparing these levels to a control group aged 16 to 25 who received two injections of the highest dose of 30 micrograms. Pfizer said the levels compared well with older people who received the highest dose, demonstrating a “strong immune response in this cohort of children one month after the second dose.” Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Tuesday that they plan to submit data from the full Phase 3 trial for a peer-reviewed scientific publication. FDA officials have said that once vaccine data is submitted, the agency could clear a vaccine for young children in weeks – not months – but that would depend on when and on the quality of the data provided. The FDA has acted quickly in the past to expand the authorization of vaccines to other groups. For example, Pfizer applied for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 12 to 15 on April 9 and the EUA was granted on May 10. However, for these young children, the FDA should convene its vaccine advisers to make a recommendation before authorization. If the FDA accepts it, a group of CDC vaccine advisers will meet to determine whether to recommend its use. Following Pfizer’s announcement on Tuesday, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he hoped the vaccines could go up in arms by the end of October. “The FDA takes very seriously the importance of getting vaccines that are shown to be safe and effective in children to fit into the arms of children, in this case children between the ages of eleven and five,” Fauci said on Morning Joe from MSNBC Tuesday. “The FDA, you never want to get ahead of their judgment, but I imagine that in the next few weeks they will look at this data and I hope they will give their approval so that we can start vaccinating children, hopefully before. the end of October. “ Data on immune response and safety for two other age groups – children aged 2 to 5 and a younger age group 6 months to 2 years – are expected “as early as the fourth trimester of this year,” a Pfizer said Tuesday.

