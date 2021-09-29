National Coffee Day 2021: You can score free Starbucks and Dunkin ‘points today. here’s how





This year’s commemoration comes just as Americans are resuming their coffee drinking habits, according to the National Coffee Association. Coffee consumption has rebounded to pre-Covid levels thanks to the relaxation of health safety restrictions and customers increasingly comfortable ordering in advance on apps, according to the organization’s research . To mark the day, the origins of which are unclear, Starbucks, Dunkin ‘and other chains will be offering a variety of freebies on Wednesday. Here’s a look at some of this year’s Coffee Day offerings: Starbucks Starbucks SBUX For one day only,Free Coffee Offer: Customers who bring a “clean, empty, reusable mug” to any location in the United States can receive a free mug of the chain’s signature Pike Place brewed coffee. But don’t bother bringing your entire coffee maker as Starbucks limits free refills to 20 fluid ounces, which is roughly the size of a tall mug. Starbucks recently reinstated a program that allows customers to bring their own cups, after a temporary break forced by Covid in 2020. Dunkin ‘ Wednesday, Dunkin ‘is offering free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. The promotion is limited to members of its DD Perks loyalty program. Cold infusion is excluded. Restaurant chains recently gave freebies exclusively to rewards program members, as the perks entice customers into choosing those brands over their competitors. The programs also allow restaurateurs to access customer purchasing data and ordering habits, allowing diners to be targeted with personalized offers. 7 eleven Similar to Dunkin ‘, the convenience store chain offers free coffee of any size with the purchase of a baked product to members of its 7Rewards loyalty program. Krispy kreme The donut chain offers free coffee and a free donut with no purchase necessary at its stores in the United States. Of course, there’s a catch: Customers who want both free coffee and a donut must be members of the rewards program. However, those who aren’t can still get free coffee. Wawa There is no catch here. Wawa offers free coffee of any size all day Wednesday at its approximately 900 locations on the east coast. The company said it plans to distribute nearly 2 million cups of coffee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/29/business/national-coffee-day-deals-2021/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos