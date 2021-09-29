Business
Minimum wage in upstate New York rises to $ 13.20 an hour in 2022
ITHACA, NY Minimum wage in New York State to rise to $ 13.20 an hour outside New York City, confirmed by a new employment report released by the state government on the 27th. September. Additionally, large fast food restaurants statewide will maintain the minimum wage set at $ 15.00, which started for them in July.
You can read the report for yourself at the bottom of this page.
The changes will take effect on December 31, 2021. The minimum wage in the upstate climbs to $ 13.20 from $ 12.50 an hour, an increase of about 5.6%. The state undergoes a phased-in minimum wage period that includes annual increases until the minimum wage reaches $ 15 an hour statewide. According to an MIT study, an actual living wage in America is expected to be around $ 16.54 an hour, which means that even at the end of the increase schedule, New York will fall short.
While this has happened in New York before, upstate workers have been falling behind so far, withstand smaller annual increases. At the current rate (which is an increase of about 70 cents per hour each year), the minimum wage would rise to $ 15 an hour in the upstate as of December 31, 2024, although it is actually slightly above $ 15 per hour at that time if the current trend is maintained.
In total, the report recommends that the minimum wage in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties be increased to $ 15.00 in 2022, as well as $ 13.20 for all other locations in New York City. The figure of $ 13.20 was determined by the sum of the annual growth rates of the Consumer Price Index for all urban wage and office workers and labor productivity, as defined by actual output per time of all persons in the non-farm business sector.
The road to $ 15 for the upstate is another focus of the report, essentially laying out the reasons why a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour is justified and explaining that wage increases have slowed at a breakneck pace then. even as productivity and prices have continued to increase.
Between 1947 and 1968, the federal minimum wage, which was initially generally applicable to employees engaged in interstate commerce or in the production of goods for internal commerce, rose from $ 0.40 to $ 1.60, an increase of 300% and more than double the combined growth in consumer prices and labor productivity, says the report. But between 1968 and 2020, that combined growth amounted to 780%, while the minimum wage only increased by 353%.
While it does not include county-by-county data, the report makes it clear that further analyzes of the state-wide data show that there is a labor shortage, although the The state advances the argument that it could be solved by higher wages. There have certainly been examples of restaurants in Tompkins County, especially large restaurant and fast food chains, which have struggled to attract enough workers to fill opening hours before the pandemic, for various reasons highlighted in the state report: fear of contracting COVID-19, higher monetary demands for hourly work, and reduced immigration to New York City (which the report attributes to a generally more hostile national attitude towards immigrants in recent years and travel restrictions or bans due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
Such circumstances would certainly indicate the need for higher wages to induce these workers to re-enter the labor market if the factors preventing them from working were to persist, the report said.
He was also keen to point out that low-income workers have suffered the brunt of the economic devastation caused by the pandemic, and low-wage jobs have been the slowest to return during ongoing recovery attempts.
That state wages fell only 0.7% in calendar year 2020 is [a] testifies to the depth of the pandemic’s impact on the low-income workforce, according to the report. Salaries are expected to increase 3.9% for 2021 and 5.3% for 2022.
|
Sources
2/ https://ithacavoice.com/2021/09/upstate-ny-minimum-wage-rising-to-13-20-per-hour-in-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]