Minimum wage in upstate New York rises to $ 13.20 an hour in 2022

ITHACA, NY Minimum wage in New York State to rise to $ 13.20 an hour outside New York City, confirmed by a new employment report released by the state government on the 27th. September. Additionally, large fast food restaurants statewide will maintain the minimum wage set at $ 15.00, which started for them in July.

You can read the report for yourself at the bottom of this page.

The changes will take effect on December 31, 2021. The minimum wage in the upstate climbs to $ 13.20 from $ 12.50 an hour, an increase of about 5.6%. The state undergoes a phased-in minimum wage period that includes annual increases until the minimum wage reaches $ 15 an hour statewide. According to an MIT study, an actual living wage in America is expected to be around $ 16.54 an hour, which means that even at the end of the increase schedule, New York will fall short.

While this has happened in New York before, upstate workers have been falling behind so far, withstand smaller annual increases. At the current rate (which is an increase of about 70 cents per hour each year), the minimum wage would rise to $ 15 an hour in the upstate as of December 31, 2024, although it is actually slightly above $ 15 per hour at that time if the current trend is maintained.

In total, the report recommends that the minimum wage in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties be increased to $ 15.00 in 2022, as well as $ 13.20 for all other locations in New York City. The figure of $ 13.20 was determined by the sum of the annual growth rates of the Consumer Price Index for all urban wage and office workers and labor productivity, as defined by actual output per time of all persons in the non-farm business sector.

The road to $ 15 for the upstate is another focus of the report, essentially laying out the reasons why a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour is justified and explaining that wage increases have slowed at a breakneck pace then. even as productivity and prices have continued to increase.

Between 1947 and 1968, the federal minimum wage, which was initially generally applicable to employees engaged in interstate commerce or in the production of goods for internal commerce, rose from $ 0.40 to $ 1.60, an increase of 300% and more than double the combined growth in consumer prices and labor productivity, says the report. But between 1968 and 2020, that combined growth amounted to 780%, while the minimum wage only increased by 353%.

While it does not include county-by-county data, the report makes it clear that further analyzes of the state-wide data show that there is a labor shortage, although the The state advances the argument that it could be solved by higher wages. There have certainly been examples of restaurants in Tompkins County, especially large restaurant and fast food chains, which have struggled to attract enough workers to fill opening hours before the pandemic, for various reasons highlighted in the state report: fear of contracting COVID-19, higher monetary demands for hourly work, and reduced immigration to New York City (which the report attributes to a generally more hostile national attitude towards immigrants in recent years and travel restrictions or bans due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Such circumstances would certainly indicate the need for higher wages to induce these workers to re-enter the labor market if the factors preventing them from working were to persist, the report said.

He was also keen to point out that low-income workers have suffered the brunt of the economic devastation caused by the pandemic, and low-wage jobs have been the slowest to return during ongoing recovery attempts.

That state wages fell only 0.7% in calendar year 2020 is [a] testifies to the depth of the pandemic’s impact on the low-income workforce, according to the report. Salaries are expected to increase 3.9% for 2021 and 5.3% for 2022.