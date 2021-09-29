Prices will be $ 3 and $ 5 for some products in some stores





Better to bring more than a dollar the next time you go shopping at Dollar Tree. The discount retailer plans to turn more of its locations into Dollar Tree Plus stores with products also priced at $ 3 and $ 5. And standard Dollar Tree stores will also start testing prices above $ 1. The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company with more than 15,800 Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada stores in 48 states and five Canadian provinces, started testing some prices above $ 1 two years ago. Based on “positive customer feedback” at its Dollar Tree Plus stores where higher priced products have been tested, the company announced Tuesday that it plans to have 500 Dollar Tree Plus stores by here. the end of 2021 and another 1,500 next year. At least 5,000 Dollar Tree Plus stores are expected by the end of 2024. Coffee in the United States:Is your mug filled with coffee grown in the United States? Unlikely, but that could change Small enterprises :9 ways to be successful while on vacation Products priced at $ 3 and $ 5 will be a wide variety of optional goods, including arts and crafts, sports, home decor, clothing, and vacation and seasonal items, according to the company. For decades our customers have enjoyed the thrill of looking for a dollar value and we remain committed to this basic proposition, but many tell us they also want a wider assortment of products when they come to make. their purchases, ”Dollar Tree CEO and Chairman Michael Witynski said in a statement,“ We ​​believe that testing additional prices above $ 1 for the Dollar Tree product will allow us over time to expand our assortments, introduce new products and meet more of our customers’ daily needs. Shares of Dollar Treerose 16% Wednesday at over $ 100; the company’s stock is down 6% for the year. The company’s $ 1 price tag for most products has been particularly challenged by supply chain issues and “higher freight costs and other inflationary pressures,” Witynski said during the call for the company’s second quarter results last month. Dollar Tree, which acquired rival Family Dollar for $ 9.2 billion in 2015, will also expand its combined stores, which share the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands. Combined stores will grow from 105 currently to more than 500 by the end of 2022, and up to 3,000 in the next few years, the company said. Currently, the company operates more than 7,900 Dollar Tree stores. Our brand promise is that customers get great value for what they spend at Dollar Tree, ”said Witynski. “We will continue to fiercely protect this promise, no matter what the price, be it $ 1.00, $ 1.25, $ 1.50. Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

