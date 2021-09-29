Pre-market stocks: what is behind the liquidation of technology stocks? Inflation!

Why? Inflationary fears are back as bond yields rise and interest rate hikes loom.

Price hikes caused by supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgence in consumer demand have harassed markets throughout the year, even as stocks hit record highs. But on Tuesday, Wall Street looked at two recent developments.

The Bank of England has also said that while it still thinks inflation will pass, it doesn’t think it has peaked. Soaring energy costs, which could make winter harsh, has become of particular concern.

These developments make it more likely that central banks will start raising interest rates earlier than their historic lows. In its most recent projection, the Fed indicated that it could start raising rates next year instead of 2023. The cutback in bond buying programs could also be more aggressive if there were signs that inflation could get out of hand.

“[Tuesday’s] The massive sales induced by interest rates are a reminder of the impact of monetary stimulus, with the Fed signaling a swift removal of emergency stimulus soon, ”said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management.

Bond Yields: The most immediate concern, however, is what is happening in the bond markets due to inflation fears. In recent days, investors taking into account looming central bank action have sold government bonds, pushing yields higher.

It tends to hurt tech stocks. When government bond yields are extremely low, it stimulates interest in riskier investments that offer better returns. The valuation of tech companies is also tied to future earnings, which look darker when inflation and higher rates kick in.

These days, as tech stocks go, so does the market. In a note sent Tuesday, Goldman Sachs reminded clients that information and communications technology services now account for 40% of the combined market value of the S&P 500.

There’s more: these aren’t the only headwinds markets are trying to cross. There are also concerns about the US debt limit (more details below), economic growth in China, and a potential top Fed reshuffle.

“It has created some uncertainty, at least at the margins and could not have come at a worse time for stocks, in our opinion, given the existing pressures from the bond market and Capitol Hill,” said Christopher Harvey. , Wells Fargo equity strategist, in a statement. note to customers Wednesday.

Looking Forward: Equities in Europe are already rebounding and US futures indicate stocks may regain lost ground. But analysts believe volatility could continue to fuel the system in the coming days.

Evergrande raises $ 1.5 billion. His problems are not over

Evergrande is preparing to raise much needed funds with help from Beijing. But the fate of the heavily indebted Chinese real estate developer remains uncertain, posing a permanent risk to the country’s markets and economy.

Latest: Evergrande has reached an agreement to sell part of its stake in Shengjing Bank, a local lender, to the state-owned Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group for nearly 10 billion yuan, or about 1.5 billion dollars . Investors cheered the news, pushing shares up nearly 16% in Hong Kong, reports my CNN Business colleague Michelle Toh.

Yet the company still faces a mountain of $ 300 billion in liabilities. A bond interest payment of nearly $ 50 million is due Wednesday. Investors are waiting to see whether the company will meet its obligations or come close to default.

Under the terms of the deal, the proceeds from the deal with Shengjing Bank would be used to settle “financial liabilities” between the two parties. This means Evergrande is unlikely to be able to use the money to cover his other debts.

Take a step back: In recent days, the Chinese government has taken steps to preemptively protect markets and consumers, pumping money into the financial system to help stabilize the situation and calm nerves.

Speculation has also grown that Chinese authorities may ask state-owned companies to back Evergrande. Wednesday’s sale supports this thesis although it is still unclear exactly how Beijing plans to move forward.

“[Is] the government being ready for Evergrande to default on all these bonds? This will create volatility in the market, ”said Iris Pang, ING chief economist for Greater China. “Or does the government want Evergrande to keep running and operating, building and selling?” … We are still not sure. “

America’s largest bank braces for U.S. default

Jamie Dimon, CEO of America’s largest bank, is once again guard against fallout possible default by the United States. But he says it very clearly: he is not happy about it.

In a interview with Reuters On Tuesday, Dimon said JPMorgan had started sketching how a possible default would affect financial markets, capital ratios, customer contracts and the credit rating of the United States. The bank has gone through a similar process at other times when the country has come close to hitting the debt ceiling.

Dimon said he expects Congress to reconcile eventually, averting a “potentially catastrophic” event. Still, he’s fed up with the dysfunction.

“Every time that happens it corrects itself, but we should never even get close to it,” Dimon said. “I just think this whole thing is wrong and that one day we should just have a bipartisan bill and get rid of the debt ceiling. It’s all political.”

Tick ​​tock: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Tuesday that the federal government would not be able to pay its bills if nothing is done by October 18.

“It is not certain that we can continue to meet all of the nation’s commitments after this date,” Yellen wrote in a letter.

The warning came hours after Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would have suspended the debt ceiling, leaving both sides at an impasse with no resolution in sight. Democrats want Republicans to join them in a bipartisan vote to suspend the debt limit, but Republicans insist they won’t and have called on Democrats to act alone. Expect the rest of the week to be tense.

Following

The shares of eyewear brand Warby Parker are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Also today: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the ECB’s Central Bank Forum at 11:45 a.m.ET.

