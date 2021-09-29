YouTube will now ban content containing vaccine misinformation – TechCrunch





Youtube extended its policies of medical disinformation today to include new directives that prohibit misinformation about vaccines. The Google-owned video platform previously had banned over a million videos spreading dangerous disinformation about COVID-19. Now YouTube says it will also remove content that spreads misinformation about vaccine safety, vaccine effectiveness, and vaccine ingredients. The platform previously banned misinformation specific to coronavirus vaccines, but now its policies are updated to also block misinformation about routine vaccinations, such as measles and hepatitis B, as well as bogus general statements about vaccines that are confirmed safe by local health authorities. and the World Health Organization (WHO). This policy change comes as COVID-19 vaccination rates slow – in the United States, approximately 55% of people are fully vaccinated, but these percentages are higher in countries like Canada and the UK, which have vaccinated 71% and 67% of people against COVID-19, respectively. But President Biden has pointed to social networks platforms as a place where vaccine misinformation spreads. The White House even enlisted help from rising superstars like Olivia Rodrigo to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. With these new guidelines, YouTube is following in the footsteps of Facebook, which has expanded the criteria he uses remove false information about vaccines in February. Twitter also prohibits the dissemination of misleading COVID-19 information and tags tweets that could be misleading using a combination of artificial intelligence and human effort. Twitter even suspended Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene after falsely claiming vaccines and masks do not reduce the spread of COVID-19. Some examples of content that breaks YouTube rules new directives include videos that claim vaccines cause chronic side effects like cancer or diabetes; videos that claim vaccines contain devices that can track those who are vaccinated; or videos claiming vaccines are part of a depopulation program. If a user posts content that violates these guidelines, YouTube will remove the content and notify the user of the reason their video was removed. If this is the first time a user has broken community rules, YouTube says they will likely receive a warning without penalty. Otherwise, the user’s string will receive a to hit; if a channel receives three warnings in 90 days, the channel is terminated. YouTube will also remove several channels associated with prominent anti-vaccine personalities like Joseph Mercola and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “There are important exceptions to our new guidelines,” YouTube wrote in a blog post. “Given the importance of public discussion and debate to the scientific process, we will continue to allow content on vaccine policies, new vaccine trials, and historic vaccine successes or failures on YouTube. “ The platform will also allow users to discuss their personal experiences with vaccines, as long as the content does not violate other guidelines – but if a channel shows a model of promoting vaccine reluctance, YouTube can. delete the content. These guidelines will be enforced from today, but YouTube wrote that, as with any new policy, it will take time to “fully enforce enforcement.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/09/29/youtube-will-now-ban-content-with-vaccine-misinformation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos