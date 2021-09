Holiday marketing starts from brands like Target, Pottery Barn

The chain will market details of the deals on its channels as the timing draws closer, according to a spokesperson. Target isn’t the only retailer in a holiday mood, though it’s still September. Marketers including Pottery Barn, Sephora, Williams Sonoma and Hanna Andersson have already embraced holiday messaging in their email marketing to customers this month. An email from Pottery Barn showcased the brand’s holiday collection of housewares, while Williams Sonoma urged shoppers to prepare rooms for holiday arrivals – after a 2020 pandemic when few people were traveling. Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis. Early marketing is only just beginning, according to retail experts. “There is a vicious, competitive cycle that makes everyone start sooner than ever,” said Elaine Kwon, a former Amazon executive who co-founded e-commerce company Kwontified. “They know that if they don’t have an amazing holiday season, we might see brands close their doors after this year – it’s the Hail Mary for many brands that are trying to stay in business and stay in business. as solvent as possible. “ Indeed, in recent years, offers have mushroomed earlier and earlier ahead of Black Friday, which at one point was the official start of the holiday shopping season. Yet Black Friday door breakers aren’t as relevant anymore – and this year in particular, as marketers face rising sea container prices, a shortage of truck drivers, and factory delays. Linked to COVID, brands are hoping consumers buy what they can early before the supply runs out. Earlier this week, the National Retail Federation and the Association for Supply Chain Management debuted a new program for retail employees offering improved warehouse, inventory and logistics training. Some stocks are already exhausted. Pottery Barn’s West Elm brand recently told a customer: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our global supply chain has reached new levels, resulting in temporary delays. These delays extend over several months for certain products, including bedding. Still, many brands try to communicate the delays as little as possible to customers for fear of scaring them off, Kwon said, noting that Amazon has trained buyers to expect on-demand delivery. “There is a bubble, a little bit of disbelief among consumers right now, as we are used to believing that all online orders should arrive in two days – everything should still be available in part thanks to Amazon,” he said. declared Kwon. “No brand wants to be the first to break that bubble and say, ‘Hey, we’re struggling a lot; do our best.

