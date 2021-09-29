Dollar Tree will sell more stuff for over $ 1





The company noted On Tuesday, it will start selling items at $ 1.25 and $ 1.50 in some places for the first time. It will also add $ 3 and $ 5 items in more stores, expanding an earlier strategy in recent years to move away from offering only $ 1 products.

Dollar tree DLTR has a scavenger hunt atmosphere in stores and caters to middle income suburban shoppers. It mainly offers seasonal products, toys, stationery, home decor, kitchenware and party supplies. The company said its latest measures to raise prices will allow it to expand its assortment and introduce new products.

Dollar Tree CEO Michael Witynski also Recount the Wall Street Journal said the addition of items above $ 1 was in part a response to the rising costs facing the chain.

Dollar Tree has tested selling $ 3 and $ 5 items in dedicated “Dollar Tree Plus” sections in hundreds of stores since 2019. By the end of 2024, Dollar Tree will have these sections in at least 500 stores, the company announced on Tuesday.

Dollar Tree, which also owns the Family Dollar chain, has rolled out a new “combo store” concept that features elements of the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar outlets and sells a mix of merchandise. The company said Tuesday it would bring its most expensive merchandise to 3,000 of those locations over the next several years. Dollar Tree has come under pressure from Wall Street in recent years to raise prices above $ 1. In 2019, an activist investor took a stake in the company and lobbied the chain to raise prices. The group ended his fight after Dollar Tree announced plans to test different prices. More recently, higher costs have taken their toll on Dollar Tree. In August, the company lowered its profit forecast for the year, citing the impact of rising freight costs. Industry retailers faced higher costs during the pandemic, but Dollar Tree’s $ 1 fixed price strategy gave it less flexibility than other chains to raise prices to offset the inflation. “The Dollar Tree banner is more sensitive to freight costs than others in the industry. Our products are priced below other retail importers,” Witynski said on an earnings call last month. . Dollar Tree stock jumped about 15% on Wednesday, with some investors betting the moves will help the chain to dampen cost increases. “While the price of $ 1.00 has been piously held for decades, inflation is expected to stay higher for longer, forcing the difficult but necessary decision to adapt the model,” said Michael Montani, retail analyst at Evercore ISI, in a note to clients. Higher prices will help Dollar Tree manage “pressure on margins from inflation”. However, the price increase carries the risk of discouraging customers, especially for chains targeting shoppers on tighter budgets. “Dollar Tree should benefit from changes in its pricing strategy, although we are concerned about customer reaction given their high price sensitivity,” said Joseph Feldman, analyst at Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/29/business/dollar-tree-prices/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos