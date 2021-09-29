Why Navient waived your student loans

President Joe Biden (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

In a major announcement, Navient, which manages roughly $ 300 billion in private and federal student loans for 12 million student loan borrowers, announced yesterday that it will stop managing federal student loans. (Here’s what that means for your student loans). The surprise announcement days before a possible government shutdown means six million student loan borrowers will have new student loan service in the coming months. This new student loan manager who collects student loan payments and manages customer service for student loans may be a company called Maximus, with which Navient has signed a novation agreement to transfer the service. Why did Navient decide to stop managing federal student loans? Here are 3 potential reasons why:

1. Student loans: supervision of Federal Student Aid

The Biden administration is reorganizing student loans from every angle. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and President Joe Biden want to simplify student loan repayments, offer more student loan cancellations, and increase transparency so student loan borrowers are fairly shaken up. With the appointment of Richard Cordray as COO of Federal Student Aid (FSA), student loan managers will be held to a higher standard. Cordray, who headed the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and served as Ohio’s attorney general, said the FSA would increase oversight of student loan managers who fail to meet their obligations to serve student loan borrowers. As the federal manager of student loans, Navient would report to this oversight. By leaving its contract with the federal government, Navient would no longer be in the center of the scene, at least for the service of federal student loans.

2. Student loans: congressional control

The Department of Education isn’t the only institution in Washington that regulates student loan services. Members of Congress have an interest in ensuring equity for student loan borrowers. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who helped create the CFPB and is a consumer and student loan cancellation champion, sharply criticized Navient as a student loan manager. Warren accused Navient of misleading student loan borrowers and stealing from taxpayers. According to Warren, among other complaints filed with the student loan manager, Navient overcharged the Department of Education by about $ 22.3 million after the manager falsely requested special allowance payments for non-eligible student loans. If Navient continued to manage federal student loans, it’s likely that Warren would continue to use Navient as a role model on how not to manage student loans. By transferring its federal student loan portfolio to Maximus, which is subject to Department of Education approval, Navient can somewhat escape congressional oversight for its federal student loans department.

3. Student loans: CFPB monitoring

The US Department of Education and Congress aren’t the only institutions that regulate student loan services like Navient. The CFPB has also been at the forefront of consumer protection. In 2017, the CFPB sued Navient, alleging that, among other allegations, Navient “systematically and illegally [failed] borrowers at each stage of repayment ”, in particular:

created barriers to reimbursement by providing incorrect information;

process payments incorrectly;

failed to act when borrowers complained;

illegally deceived many troubled borrowers of their rights to lower payments, causing them to overpay their student loans;

misled private student loan borrowers about the release requirements of their co-signer on the loan; and

damaged the credit of disabled borrowers, including seriously injured veterans

The CFPB also alleged that Navient improperly directed student loan borrowers into student loan forbearance when those borrowers might otherwise have qualified for income-tested repayment plans. Navient has denied the allegations publicly and in court records.

4. Student loans: control by state attorneys general

Navient has come under the microscope of state attorneys general from Massachusetts to Pennsylvania to California, who enforce consumer protection laws. For example, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal filed a lawsuit last year in New Jersey Superior Court alleging that Navient engaged in unreasonable business practices, deceptive behavior and falsehoods. statements when serving thousands of New Jersey consumer student loans. New Jersey alleged that Navient encouraged student loan borrowers to choose forbearance over income-driven repayment plans, which could have saved student loan borrowers more money. Navient disputed the claims, calling them recycled claims without merit. Earlier this year, a Washington state judge found that Navient had cheated on student loan borrowers and their co-signers who sought to be released from their student loans. According to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, judges order declare that Navient has engaged in deceptive practices regarding its policy of releasing co-signers; Navient violated the Consumer Protection Act; Navient urged the release of co-signers for private student loans, but misrepresented the way Navient implemented the program; and Navient did not disclose that it was difficult to get a co-signing version. Navient said his disclosures were clear and fairly enforced under Washington state law.

Student loans: the continuation

What’s the next step for your student loans? One of the main reasons Navient is leaving the federal student loans department is to avoid the spotlight of regulatory oversight. Navient will continue to manage private student loans, making Navient still susceptible to regulatory oversight in the normal course of federal and state governments. Navient can limit any potential exposure, but clearly will not become immune. However, in transferring its federal student loan service, Navient may have chosen to exit the stage before the Department of Education either renewed Navient’s federal contract or implemented a stricter enforcement of loan services. student. If the Education Department approves the transfer, Maximus could take over the administration of federal student loans for student loan borrowers that Navient has already insured. If the education department does not approve the transfer to Maximus, the education department would reassign student loan borrowers to another student loan manager. While the education department has not made a final decision or announced a timeline for a new service, expect the education department to communicate in writing the next steps for all student loan borrowers. who have already worked with Navient.

In the meantime, continue to make normal student loan payments, or if you choose not to make student loan payments due to the temporary student loan relief under the Cares Act, remember that your federal student loan repayments will resume on February 1. , 2022.

Here are some popular ways to save money with your student loans:

