High Bank Distillery Expands to Gahanna





COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – The High Bank Distillery is opening a new restaurant and bar. The Grandview Heights Distillery and Restaurant is expanding, occupying 7,500 square feet of space at 1379 E. Johnstown Road in Gahanna, where it hopes to open its second location in the spring of 2022. Since we opened, we’ve received a constant stream of expansion inquiries and we’ve listened to these opportunities, said co-founder Jordan Helman. But it wasn’t a pitch that caught his eye. It was a space itself. I grew up in Gahanna and live in New Albany now, Helman said. One day I was walking past (the site) and I was like, why can’t this be a restaurant? The space is at the end of a strip center at the intersection of Morse Road and Johnstown Road. It wasn’t a restaurant before, but with a good residential base already established and continued development in the Gahanna and New Albany areas, it ticked many boxes that the High Bank team were looking for in an opportunity. Every time you open a restaurant, there is a risk, Helman said. We wanted to be in a place where we felt comfortable from day one. There is one notable neighbor across the street who was also in the draw: The Barn at Rocky Fork, a Cameron Mitchell restaurant. I think The Barn really entrenched the eating habits there, Helman said. We see an opportunity to bring another elevated food and beverage operation to this region. The space has been vacant for a few years and has been a furniture store before that. While this means more of a build for High Bank, it also gives them the flexibility to create the space to their own specifications. Helman said the new restaurant will mimic much of the existing one in Grandview Heights. The menu will be the same as first restaurant. The space will have a small distillation component and additional barrel storage for the spirits maker, although most of the operation will be the restaurant. There will also be an on-site retail store selling High Bank spirits and other on-the-go accessories. While the Gahanna space looks more like a barn than the more industrial place in Grandview, the goal is to merge those looks. A patio is also under construction. The new space will have garage doors similar to the original space to create an indoor-outdoor atmosphere on sunny days. It should accommodate 200 people, including the terrace, and add 40 to 50 additional employees to the payroll. High shore continues to exceed its 2021 projections for both retail and food service. It also won another industry accolade as its War Double Oaked Whiskey was named the best blended whiskey and the best Ohio whiskey in the Heartland Whiskey Competition 2021. It comes after his War Barrel Proof Whiskey was named America’s Best Blended Whiskey in the San Francisco 2021 World Spirits Competition. For more business news, visit ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.

