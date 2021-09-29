Business
Facebook reportedly considered play dates as a way to attract younger users
In 1984, the RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company made an obvious but important observation in a now infamous report. Young adult smokers are the only source of alternative smokers, read the internal document, written a few years before the company introduced its cartoon mascot, Joe Camel, to the United States. If young adults stop smoking, the industry must decline, just as the non-birthing population will eventually decline. This, in itself, was a fairly mundane idea: for a business to survive, let alone grow, it would of course need a constant flow of new customers. But when the company in question markets a product that kills people, the sentiment takes on a much more ominous tone, and the frankness with which the RJR report described the importance of hooking children to a product the company knew. dangerous was quite shocking. to run an effective anti-smoking campaign, which puts replacement smokers line and others like it at the center of advertisements.
Facebook isn’t exactly like Big Tobacco, although it is often compared to that; his product may be addictive, but it doesn’t kill people, at least not directly. And yet, there are echoes that are hard to ignore: a company aware of the damage caused by its products but which hides it and pushes it anyway. This is not a new observation; a former Facebook executive make the analogy at a congressional hearing last year. Corn new revelations of the Wall Street newspapers The Facebook Files series makes the similarities almost too straightforward: As in the case of tobacco companies, internal documents show that Facebook is keenly aware that its continued dominance depends on attracting young users and that its plans to do so are doing well. beyond Instagram Kids, which the company has put on hold, for now, following a Newspaper report on the deleterious impact of platforms on adolescent mental health.
According to Newspaper, Facebook has spent the past half a decade making big bets on products aimed at children and tweens. An internal report in 2020 obtained by the newspaper described them as a valuable but untapped audience, but they might as well have called them replacement users: Fearing a loss of its social media supremacy, Facebook went to great lengths to appeal to children, to create a new generation of users. With the ubiquity of tablets and phones, children access the internet as young as six, according to a confidential 2018 document, according to the Newspaper. We cannot ignore this and we have a responsibility to understand it.
Imagine a Facebook experience designed for young people, the document continues.
The company’s researchers have worked for the past five years to do just that, seeking to adapt existing products like its messaging app for different age groups and create products that appeal to children and tweens, including a idea launched during a presentation to involve children during play dates. Newspaper reported. Facebook, of course, is not alone in its efforts to tap into this younger market; Facebook’s more aggressive efforts appear to be driven, in part, by fears of losing demographics to competitors like Snapchat. But Facebook’s outsized reach and influence as well as its lack of transparency, its inability to fully take into account the issues that plague it, and its Machiavellian character quest for world dominationthrow goosebumps from the whole relief effort. It doesn’t just look like an effort to expand its consumer base; it looks like an effort to indoctrinate a new generation of compulsive posters, too young to remember a time before the kind of self-presentation imposed by Instagram and Facebook, as market researchers have described it. business. While it’s common for teens to discourage tweens from sharing, one researcher wrote in a corporate paper, there are obvious implications for creation and the ecosystem in both the short and long term, as tweens are the next generation to come on the platform.
Company officials, including Adam Mosséri, at the head of his subsidiary Instagram, downplayed efforts to attract tweens, stressing that children under 13 are prohibited from accessing applications. Like all tech companies, of course, we want to bring in the next generation, Mosseri told the Newspaper. But that’s quite different from the false claim that we are knowingly trying to recruit people who are not old enough to use the app. Still, the report is sure to add to the mountain of reviews the company is already facing: it has already had to take a break from Instagram Kids and a Democrat-led Senate hearing. Richard blumenthal and republican Marsha blackburn Thursday is expected focus in part on the business’s effects on young users. Whether or not this review leads to more substantial impacts on Mark ZuckerbergEmpire or not remains to be seen. Are we at or near the point where the burden of a bad reputation becomes too heavy and starts to hurt Facebook where it matters, like the New York Times Shira Ovid suggested Tuesday? Or is this just another storm the business is facing, with an endless line of new users ready to replace those who call it?
More great stories from Vanity Show
A teacher in Exeter has been punished for sexual misconduct. Student says it never happened
Surprise: Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. still laugh at US taxpayers
Florida governor celebrates ban on school mask warrants as more children die from COVID
Billionaire Leon Black allegedly raped woman at Epstein’s New York mansion
Trump reportedly laying the groundwork for a race in 2024
Photographer counts on family Trump adoration
Bidens COVID vaccination strategy triggers full-scale Republican collapse
The war for rights over COVID vaccine warrants is about to get frightening
From the archives: Martin Shkrelis poison pill
Not a subscriber? To rejoin Vanity Show to receive full access to VF.com and the full online archives now.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/09/facebook-reportedly-eyed-play-dates-as-a-way-to-attract-younger-users
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]