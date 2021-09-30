Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,158.14, down 16.00 points.) Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX: BNS). Financial. Up nine cents, or 0.11 percent, to $ 78.83 on 15.3 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up four cents, or 1.95 percent, to $ 2.09 on 8.4 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up to two cents, or 0.57 percent, to $ 3.52 on eight million shares. The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Financial. Down three cents, or 0.04 percent, to $ 84.93 on 7.7 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Up seven cents, or 1.22%, to $ 5.81 on 6.1 million shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX: CM). Financial. Down 34 cents, or 0.24 percent, to $ 142.50 on 5.5 million shares. Companies in the news: Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Up to 25 cents to $ 50.79. Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 pipeline replacement project, a critical piece of export infrastructure for Canada’s energy sector, will be in service on Friday. The pipeline giant said Wednesday that the 1,765-kilometer Line 3 that will carry oil from Alberta to the Enbridge terminal in Superior, Wisconsin, is “essentially complete.” The $ 9.3 billion project is the first major Canadian pipeline project to be completed since Enbridge’s Alberta Clipper project, which was completed in 2015. The Line 3 replacement is expected to add approximately an additional 370,000 barrels per day to Western Canada’s crude oil export capacity. at refineries in the American Midwest. The Line 3 project was first announced in 2014, but encountered opposition from environmental and indigenous groups along the way. Opponents of the project have said the Line 3 expansion will accelerate climate change and also pose a risk of an oil spill in environmentally sensitive areas. The last stage of the project to be completed was the Minnesota 542-kilometer section of the pipeline. Other segments had already been commissioned in Canada, North Dakota and Wisconsin, but in Minnesota, Enbridge faced legal challenges and protests from project opponents. In June, Enbridge won a victory in the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which upheld approvals from independent regulators that allowed construction to begin on the Minnesota section last December. Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY). Down 37 cents to $ 41.25. Ahead of the Paw Patrol movie release this summer, Toys R Us Canada and toy maker Spin Master Corp. have done something rarely seen before in the toy industry. They airlifted Liberty toys, the latest member of China’s lively search and rescue team to Canada to put the new puppy on store shelves in time for the film’s premiere. This unusual milestone highlights the continuing difficulty of operating in the midst of a pandemic and the resulting labor shortages, escalating material prices, rising shipping costs and long delays. It also foreshadows what the toy industry could be facing this holiday season, a time that accounts for up to 70% of all toy sales for the year by some estimates. Industry experts say toy manufacturers and retailers are preparing for a potentially tough time until Christmas this year and are offering some advice for consumers: buy early, don’t wait for big sales, and most importantly, find. a good hiding place until the holidays to deter children from snooping. The toy industry group says there will always be toys on store shelves, but recommends consumers start holiday shopping as early as October to avoid being disappointed with potential shortages of certain items in the store. holidays are approaching. Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Up to 47 cents at $ 147.59. TCI Fund Management Ltd., calling for changes from Canadian National Railway Company, accuses railway of failing to disclose Julie Godin’s resignation from CN’s board of directors in an appropriate and timely manner . The UK-based investment manager said CN did not immediately issue a press release regarding the resignation earlier this month. CN claims that Godin’s resignation was posted on the Electronic Insider Disclosure System and on its own website in a proper and timely manner in accordance with relevant securities law. Railroad says Godin stepped down to focus on her growing role as co-chair of the board and executive vice president of strategic planning and corporate development at CGI Inc. TCI has strongly criticized the attempt to CN’s takeover of the Kansas City Southern Railroad and called for a special meeting of CN shareholders in an attempt to “freshen up” the railroad’s board of directors by adding four members it appointed. He also proposed Jim Vena, former chief operating officer at CN, as a potential replacement for current CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 29, 2021. The Canadian Press

