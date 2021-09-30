Tiny Stanton, TN Hopes for Big Boost from Ford Project





STANTON, Tennessee – Excitement over the news that the Ford Motor Company will build a new vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in western Tennessee has certainly not waned. The multi-billion dollar investment will be located on what is called the Memphis Regional Megasite in Haywood County. The site of Highway 222 will house an electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant, which will employ nearly 6,000 workers. Ford officials announce electric vehicle plant

Residents of the small town of Stanton, Tennessee, which has a population of around 438, are hoping to see their community benefit from the huge project. John Adams, a longtime Stanton resident, is eager for Ford to begin construction on “Blue Oval City” in Haywood County. “I am a proud owner of Ford. I’ve had this truck for several years now, ”Adams said,“ It’s going to be a big blow in the arm for Stanton, for all these communities, all the county seats around. Adams and his wife, Linda, are passionate about preserving Stanton’s history. He said it was high time the Megasite had a tenant like Ford. “For some reason, the interest was not there. I don’t know why, but the Megasite is a huge place and we have a lot of people in this area of ​​western Tennessee. It will benefit West Tennessee and the state, ”he said. But Adams is hopeful that not all of the facility’s benefits will be focused on larger communities like Memphis and Shelby County. He knows there must be more housing available to attract construction and factory workers to Stanton. Ford electric vehicle plant could create real estate challenges

“Most definitely. There are a lot of cotton fields that need houses and stuff,” Adams said. Updating Stanton’s infrastructure has been a topic of conversation since the Megasite became a reality. “So the only thing that should be enlarged is mainly our water and sewer lines. That would be the most important thing, ”said Alderman Ward Smith. Smith said he and other city officials were eager to meet with Ford executives before construction began. Ford plans to begin production of all F-Series electric trucks and battery components in 2025.



Close modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wreg.com/news/local/stanton-community-hopes-to-benefit-from-ford-project/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos