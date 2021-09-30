Former E-House investors lose bid to pursue $ 1.06 billion buyout





Follows following the takeover of E-House in 2016

Former investors said the company was considering a low-cost deal

Judge ruled prosecution made no claim The names of companies and law firms shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page. Reuters at $ 1.06 billion. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos noted Wednesday that he dismissed the lawsuit from Altimeo Asset Management and Maso Capital Investments because investment firms failed to show how E-House directors made misleading statements or omitted vital information in their disclosures . Lawyers for Labaton Sucharow and Pomerantz representing the former shareholders did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither have the E-House lawyers of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. E-House management announced in June 2016 that it was teaming up with social media operator Sina Corp to buy E-House, which resulted in it being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, according to one. Press release. The company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange again in 2018 with a value of more than $ 2.65 billion, according to Wednesday’s opinion. Altimeo and Maso sued the company last year, alleging it intentionally noted lower projections in filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to trick public investors into selling their shares at a low price. , according to a amended complaint. Former shareholders claimed that the company simultaneously issued higher projections to attract private investors to contribute to the company after the transaction. By offering to dismiss the lawsuit in January, E-House argued that the passage of time and the alternative projections did not mean that the leaked projections were false and misleading. The company also said that the buyers’ reasoning for privatizing the company was not wrong or misleading just because the company went public again. Ramos agreed with E-House that the company included adequate warnings in its disclosures and that the existence of additional projections did not mean the disclosures were misleading. The case is In Re E-House Securities Litigation, US District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1: 20-cv-02943. For Altimeo: Carol Villegas and David Schwartz from Labaton Sucharow For Maso: Jeremy Lieberman and Michael Grunfeld from Pomerantz For E-House: Scott Musoff and Robert Fumerton of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom Sierra Jackson Sierra Jackson reports on legal matters in major mergers and acquisitions, including transactions, litigation and regulatory changes. Contact her at [email protected]

