U.S. children could get Pfizer vaccine by Halloween, Canadian approval still uncertain

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have submitted data on the effectiveness of their COVID-19 vaccine in children to U.S. regulators, paving the way for possible clearance by Halloween, according to a member of the board of directors of the society.

However, Canadian parents will likely wait longer to get vaccines for their children, as Pfizer-BioNTech has yet to file a similar dossier with Health Canada. This could mean that pediatric doses won’t be available north of the border until the last few weeks of the year at the earliest.

And it’s not just regulatory scrutiny that could delay firing. Canada may also have to purchase the specific pediatric variety Pfizer has in development, meaning the vaccine supply chain is still an open question.

The race is on to immunize children across the country as many Canadian schools face a wave of the highly contagious Delta variant. As the health crisis turns into a pandemic largely for the unvaccinated, children are particularly vulnerable because they have no access to a vaccine.

A spokesperson for Health Canada said on Wednesday that the ministry “expects vaccine manufacturers to provide data on children in the coming months.”

Pfizer said work was already underway.

“We are continuing our discussions with Health Canada and preparing to make our submission, but I cannot confirm the timelines yet. We will provide updates as soon as we have more to share on this topic,” the door said. spoken by Pfizer, Christina Antoniou, in a statement to CBC. New.

In an interview with CBCPower and politics, Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and current member of the board of directors of Pfizer, said the company could get the green light for its pediatric injection in the United States market “as soon as Halloween, or if it’s a little pushing, maybe until mid-November “if the FDA agrees it’s safe and effective for people 5 to 11 years old.

“I have no idea of ​​the timeline outside of the United States,” he said.

Last year, Pfizer began submitting data on its adult vaccine to Health Canada in October. Two months later, on December 9, Health Canada authorized its use. It is not known whether this two month delay will be repeated with the pediatric product.

“Civil servants will work as fast as they can”

A federal official familiar with the Canadian regulatory process told CBC News in the background that “nothing is guaranteed at this point. They will submit it when they submit it.”

“The managers will work as quickly as they can, but we cannot compromise health and safety. We have to manage expectations. and territories, ”the official said.

Speaking to reporters late last week, Dr Theresa Tam, Canada’s director of public health, said regulators need to ensure the product is safe before it can be widely released to consumers. children of the country.

“For 12 to 17 year olds, so far these programs are going well. There is no specific safety issue. I think seeing the safety data in the youngest is of paramount importance.” , she said.

Supply is another possible obstacle to the Canadian immunization campaign. While the country is still inundated with blows from Pfizer from previous sourcing efforts, the company is now marketing a separate pediatric version of its product, as children are expected to receive a much lower dose than that which teens and infants receive. adults.

“We are working on a different presentation designed for pediatric use, which will be provided for commercial purposes if permitted,” said the Pfizer spokesperson.

Canada may need to purchase new Pfizer kids-only shots

This means that Canada may need to secure a new supply of children’s vaccines to immunize the nearly six million people under the age of 12 in the country.

A federal official said those details will be worked out as part of Health Canada’s review process. “I don’t think it’s as easy as taking what we already have in the warehouse,” the manager said. “It will come from their submission to the regulator.”

The federal government signed an agreement in April to obtain more vaccines from Pfizer, including, if necessary, the pediatric variety and reformulated adult booster, but shipments of this new batch are not expected to begin until the new year.

So even if Health Canada regulators clear the product for children before Christmas, the injections may not be ready to use until 2022.

The children’s product is no different from what has been used in people 12 years of age and older for almost a year, it is the same vaccine with the same formulation, but children will be given a lower dose.

After testing different dosage levels throughout its clinical trial process, Pfizer found that it was better to give children a dose of 10 micrograms rather than the 30 micrograms used in other groups. This lower dose still generated a strong antibody response, but also produced fewer side effects for the young participants in the trial, compared to what they experienced with the higher dose currently in use.

“You want to find an optimal dose where you have an equivalent amount of antibodies produced but you want to minimize side effects from the vaccine, such as fevers and injection site reactions,” Gottlieb said. “You are trying to test the lowest possible dose that will elicit an appropriate immune response.”

Asked why regulators might need to authorize a new vaccine product specific to children when there is already a supply of Pfizer vaccine, Gottlieb said it was to prevent possible contamination. It’s not as easy as pulling a smaller amount of product out of the vials we already have, he said.

“Typically, you would want to introduce vials with smaller amounts of vaccine so that you don’t go as much,” he said.

“If you have a vial that is used to dispense 30 micrograms and now you dispense 10 micrograms, you take out a smaller amount each time you go in. You go in and out of a vial with a needle, several times. , several times, and this introduces the risk that you can introduce bacteria into the vials. “