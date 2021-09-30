Katty Kay quits Ozy Media over NYT report





Ozy Media faced pressure on multiple fronts days after The New York Times reported that a co-founder apparently masqueraded as a YouTube executive during a conference call with Goldman Sachs in February. Ozy has lost one of her biggest stars, Katty Kay, a former BBC presenter and correspondent, who announced in a Twitter post on Wednesday that she had left the company. Ms Kay wrote that she handed in her resignation on Tuesday morning, adding that the New York Times allegations, which surprised me, are serious and deeply disturbing and that I had no choice but to end my relationship with the company. Ms Kay had joined Ozy as editor and executive producer in June, after nearly three decades at the BBC. Last year, while still employed by the UK media organization, she started hosting a podcast, When Katty Met Carlos, with Ozys co-founder and CEO Carlos Watson. On Monday, cable network A&E canceled the broadcast of a special documentary hosted by Mr. Watson. The program, Voices Magnified: Youth Digital Crisis, was a co-production of Ozy and A&E and was scheduled to air Monday at 10 p.m.

Billed as an examination of the impact of the digital world on the mental health of young people in the Americas, the episode was the second in a two-part limited series. The first, Voices Magnified: Mental Health Crisis, aired on September 20, edited by Mr. Watson. An A&E spokeswoman confirmed that the second episode has been pulled. In addition, Ozy lost a key investor. SV Angel, led by leading venture capitalist Ron Conway, informed Ozy on Tuesday that he was giving up shares he had acquired in the company in 2012, according to an advisor to SV Angel. (Axios first reported that SV Angel renounced his actions.) Mr Watson and a spokesperson for Ozy Media did not respond to requests for comment. Ozy debuted in 2013 and now has a general news site, newsletters on various topics, podcasts, interview programs and documentaries, some of which have appeared on YouTube. The Times reported on Sunday that a senior Ozy executive apparently impersonated a YouTube executive during a conference call with Goldman Sachs as the bank was considering a $ 40 million investment in the company. Update Sep 29, 2021, 6:09 pm ET On the call, the person posing as the YouTube executive said Ozys’ videos were a big hit on YouTube. As he spoke, his voice sounded strange to Team Goldman members, as if it had been digitally altered. The bank ultimately did not close the deal. In an email to The Times last week, Mr Watson said it was Samir Rao, co-founder and COO of Ozys. Mr Watson attributed the episode to a mental health crisis. He said Mr. Rao took time off after the conference call but has since returned to the company, which is based in Mountain View, Calif.

I’m proud we stayed by his side as he struggled, and we were all happy to see him thrive again, Watson said. Mr. Rao did not respond to requests for comment. In its report, The Times also raised questions about Ozy’s claims regarding the number of people who had visited his website or watched his videos online. On Tuesday, Ozys’ board of directors announced that it had hired Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison, a large international company headquartered in New York City, to investigate the business activities of the company and its team of direction. In a statement announcing the investigation, the council also said it had asked Mr. Rao to take time off. Also on Tuesday, Watson stepped down from his scheduled appearance as host of an Emmys ceremony scheduled for Wednesday night to honor documentary filmmakers, as part of the 42nd News and Documentary Emmy Awards. A spokesperson for the Emmys confirmed that Mr Watson had asked to be removed as host so as not to distract from talented nominees in documentary categories. And Ozy party, a company-run music and ideas festival scheduled to take place October 16-17 in Miami, was canceled, according to a person familiar with the matter. Mr. Watson, a skilled networker who was an MSNBC presenter early in his career, has been the public face of Ozy since his debut eight years ago. In addition to Mr. Conway, Ozys’ early investors included Laurene Powell Jobs, founder of Emerson Collective, and David Drummond, former Google general counsel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/29/business/media/katty-kay-ozy-media.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos