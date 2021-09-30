Velo3D Completes Merger with JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation to Become a Listed Additive Manufacturing Technology Company

Velo3Ds common stock to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “VLD” on September 30, 2021

Transaction Raises $ 274 Million to Support Adoption of Velo3Ds End-to-End Manufacturing Solutions

Velo3D to Celebrate Milestone by Ringing New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell on October 7, 2021

CAMPBELL, California, September 29, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Velo3D, Inc. (the “Company” or “Velo3D”), a leading additive manufacturing technology company for critical metal parts, today announced the completion of its merger with JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation (“JAWS Spitfire”) (NYSE: SPFR), a special purpose acquisition company, to become publicly traded. The combined company will retain the name Velo3D and its common shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “VLD” and its warrants under the symbol “VLD WS” on September 30, 2021.

The business combination was approved by the board of directors of JAWS Spitfire and was also approved at a special meeting of shareholders of JAWS Spitfires on September 28, 2021. As a result of this transaction, the combined company received total net proceeds of approximately $ 274 million, including $ 155 million in a private placement of common shares at a value of $ 10.00 per share.

“Today marks an important milestone for Velo3D,” said Benny buller, founder and CEO of Velo3D. “Our vision for the company has always been to enable our customers to build without compromise and the capital raised from this merger will help usher in a new era of innovation through additive manufacturing. Our end-to-end solution has the ability to transform industries and enable the creation of technologies that were previously considered impossible to build. We believe that we have a significant opportunity ahead of us and that the unique capabilities we bring to the market will drive the rapid adoption of our technology and our future growth.

“When you look at the additive manufacturing industry, I think Velo3D is years ahead of the competition and its proprietary technology and wide array of patents will help the company maintain that lead into the future,” said Barry Sternlicht, President of JAWS Spitfire Acquisition. . “What Velo3D has done for its customers, most of whom are at the forefront of innovation in their industry, is nothing short of transformative. We are proud to be affiliated with Benny and the rest of the team. Velo3D. “

CEO Benny Buller and CFO Bill McCombe will continue to lead the combined company through its next phase of growth as it continues to redefine the market for high value metal additive manufacturing.

Since launching production in 2018, Velo3D has been used by some of the world’s most innovative companies, including EspaceX, Honeywell, Supersonic boom, Chromic alloy, and Lam Research.

Revenue is expected to accelerate adoption of end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions from Velo3D. This growth includes the company’s planned expansion into Europe, which will be a key market in 2022.

The funds will also support the deployment of the new Velo3D Sapphire XC printer to customers in the space, aviation, energy and defense industries, as well as to customers in new industries who can benefit from printing larger critical metal parts. The first system is expected to be delivered in Q4 2021 and will be able to produce parts with 400% larger volume and 65-85% lower production costs, enabling Velo3D’s end-to-end solution to serve a greater number of applications. Sapphire XC currently has over $ 80 million in backlog of pre-orders and reservations.

The $ 274 million net proceeds from this transaction are calculated as follows: $ 345 million in cash in JAWS Spitfire trust, $ 155 million in private placement of common stock, less $ 182 million in repurchases and $ 44 million in dollars in transaction fees.

To celebrate the merger, Velo3D will ring the New York Stock Exchange closing bell at 4:00 p.m. ET on October 7, 2021. The closing ceremony will be broadcast live on the New York Stock Exchange website. Photos and video of the ringtone will be available via New York Stock Exchanges YouTube and Facebook pages and Twitter @NYSE and @ VELO3DMetal.

Advisors:

BofA Securities has been the exclusive financial advisor to Velo3D and Fenwick & West LLP has been the legal advisor to Velo3D.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as capital market and financial advisor to JAWS Spitfire and as principal placement agent in connection with the PIPE transaction. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to JAWS Spitfire.

BofA Securities served as co-placement agent on the PIPE transaction. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal counsel to PIPE’s placement officers.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing (AM), has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, traditional metal AM has been significantly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful pieces, limiting its use to specific niches where limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D overcame these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution opens up a wide range of design freedom and enables space exploration, aviation, power generation, power and semiconductor customers to innovate the future in their respective industries. Thanks to Velo3D, these customers can now build critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. End-to-end solution includes Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers and the Assure quality control system, all of which are powered by the Velo3Ds Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Saphir system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner of innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named to the prestigious annual Fast Company list the most innovative companies in the world for 2021. For more information, please visit https://www.velo3d.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn Where Twitter.

About JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation:

Prior to the business combination, JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, headed by Chairman Barry S. Sternlicht and Managing Director Matthew Walters, was a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempt company for the purpose of effecting a merger , an exchange of shares, an acquisition of assets, purchase of shares, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more companies or entities.

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safety regulations” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The actual results of the company may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and, therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend to”, “plan”, “may”, “can”, ” could ”,“ should ”,“ believes ”,“ predicted ”,“ potential ”,“ continuing ”and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to the future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the transaction, the timing of the commencement of trading in the securities of the Combined Company, and other expectations. , hopes, beliefs, intentions of the company. or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Proxy Circular / Final Prospectus relating to the Business Combination (the “Proxy Statement / Prospectus”), which was filed by JAWS Spitfire with the SEC on September 8. , 2021 and other documents filed by the Combined Company from time to time with the SEC. These documents identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are beyond the control of the Company and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be brought against the combined company following the announcement of the transaction; (2) the risk that the transaction will disrupt current plans and operations following the announcement and completion of the transaction; (3) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, which may be affected, among other things, by competition, the combined company’s ability to grow and manage growth profitably, to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its key employees; (4) transaction costs; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that the merged company will be affected by other economic, commercial and / or competitive factors; (7) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic; and (10) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time described in the proxy statement / prospectus, including those mentioned in the section “Risk Factors” and in other documents filed by the Combined Company with the DRY. The Company cautions that the above list of factors is not exclusive and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date they are posted. The Company neither undertakes nor accepts any obligation to publicly issue any updates or revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based.

