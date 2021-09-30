Business
Janus Henderson to Offer B-BBB Collateralized Loan Obligation Exchange Traded Fund to U.S. Investors
DENVER, September 29, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE / ASX: JHG) today announced that it has filed a preliminary registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) for US investors .
The exchange-traded fund (ETF), expected to be the first ETF focused on CLO B-BBB exposure, will be managed by portfolio managers John P. Kerschner, CFA and Nick Childs, CFA.
The launch of JBBB will follow the pioneering launch of the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) and provide additional options for investors to gain exposure to this highly specialized and traditionally difficult to access asset class.
The Secured Loan Bond (CLO) structured securities market secured primarily by largely syndicated, substandard corporate loans has grown significantly in size and liquidity in recent years as investors seek exposure to variable rates. This announcement is yet another demonstration of Janus Hendersons’ innovative strategy and commitment to develop its actively managed ETF offering.
The Fund’s investment objective will be to seek preservation of capital and current income by seeking to provide variable rate exposure to CLOs rated B-BBB.
The fund’s ticker will be JBBB, and if all approvals are granted, the fund is expected to launch around December 15, 2021.
About Janus Henderson
Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading active global asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve their long-term financial goals through a wide range of investment solutions including stocks, securities fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset strategies and alternative asset classes.
As of June 30, 2021, Janus Henderson had approximately $ 428 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees and offices in 25 cities around the world. Based in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
Investing involves risks, including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. There can be no assurance that the stated objectives will be achieved.
The information contained in the prospectus is not complete and may be changed. Securities may not be sold until the registration statement filed with the Securities Exchange Commission is effective. The prospectus does not constitute an offer to sell these securities and does not solicit an offer to buy these securities in a State where the offer is not authorized.
Please carefully consider the fees, risks, expenses and investment objectives before investing. A prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus will contain this and other information. You can get a copy of the prospectus by calling Janus Henderson at 800.668.0434. The final prospectus should be read carefully before investing.
Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) are debt securities issued in different tranches, with varying degrees of risk, and backed by an underlying portfolio made up primarily of lower quality corporate loans. Principal repayment is not guaranteed and prices may fall if payments are not made on time or if credit strength weakens. CLOs are subject to liquidity risk, interest rate risk, credit risk, call risk and the risk of default of the underlying assets.
Investments concentrated in a single sector, industry or region will be more sensitive to factors affecting that group and may be more volatile than less concentrated investments or the market as a whole.
Actively managed portfolios may not produce the desired results. No investment strategy can ensure a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
Credit quality ratings are measured on a scale that generally ranges from AAA (highest) to D (lowest). Ratings may differ depending on the rating agency.
Janus Capital Management LLC is the investment advisor and ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the distributor. ALPS is not affiliated with Janus Henderson or any of its subsidiaries.
Janus Henderson is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. Janus Henderson Group plc.
