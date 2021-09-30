Blue Sky Uranium Announces Shares for Services Agreement and Proposed Share Issue





TSX Venture Exchange: BSK

Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2

OTCQB Growth Market (OTC): BKUCF VANCOUVER, BC, September 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), “Blue Sky” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has entered into an agreement (the “Agreement“) with AGV Falcon Drilling SRL (“AGV“), an arm’s length party, by virtue of which the Company has agreed to issue ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (each, a”Ordinary share“) in satisfaction of ongoing drilling services provided by AGV (the”Services“) in the Ivana Central and Norte projects located in the province of black river, Argentina. Blue Sky is expected to owe AGV up to a total of US $ 590,265 as payment for services, depending on the number of meters drilled, which is expected to be settled by issuing up to 6,356,700 common shares in three tranches. The Company received a first invoice for an amount of $ 343,843.20 AGV for Services performed from August 1, 2021 To August 31, 2021 (the “Initial services“). The Company proposes to issue 1,666,714 ordinary shares (the”Actions“) to AGV at a deemed issue price of $ 00.2063 per Share in settlement of Initial Services. The Agreement, the proposed issuance of Shares and future issuances of Common Shares under the Agreement are subject to Exchange Acceptance. The Company has a right of first refusal up to January 20, 2024 to arrange for the purchase from AGV of any Common Shares issued under the Agreement, and all Common Shares issued under the Agreement will be sequestered by the Company for a period of the earlier of the following dates: ( i) January 20, 2024; or (ii) the date of completion of the Services. About Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in the discovery of uranium in Argentina. The Company’s objective is to provide exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly evolving a portfolio of surface uranium deposits to low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, communities and cultures in all areas. in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces of Argentina. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993. The story continues ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Nikolaos Cacos”

______________________________________

Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects” or “is intended”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements as certain actions, events or results. “Will occur”. This document contains statements about expected or anticipated future events and / or financial results which are forward-looking in nature and, therefore, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, processes and regulatory actions, technical issues, new legislation, competitive conditions, uncertainties resulting from delays or potential changes in plans, the occurrence of unexpected events and the Company’s ability to execute and implement its plans future. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, the completion of the issue of the shares and the approval of the exchange of the agreement, the issue of the shares and the future issue of ordinary shares in accordance with the agreement. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those of forward-looking statements include the fact that the Company does not complete all or part of the issue of Shares or that the Company does not receive regulatory acceptance from the issuance of the Agreement, the issuance of shares or the future issuance of common shares under the terms of the agreement. Therefore, actual events may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements in making decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-sky-uranium-announces-shares-for-services-agreement-and-proposed-share-issuance-301388174.html SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

