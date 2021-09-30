Nxt-ID sends letter to shareholders urging them to vote “for” reverse stock splits

Seeks to avoid delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market as of October 18, 2021

Delisting would adversely affect shareholders’ ability to trade NXT-ID ordinary shares

The company launches www.voteFORnxt-id.com to inform shareholders

OXFORD, Connecticut., September 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) (the “Company” or “NXT-ID”), a provider of technology products and services for healthcare applications, posted today an important letter to its shareholders from the Chairman and CEO of the company, Chia lin simmons, concerning the next Special Meeting of the Company’s shareholders (“Special Meeting”), to be held on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Letter to shareholders

The Company asks its shareholders to vote today “FOR” the reverse split proposals for NXT-ID’s common stock and series C preferred stock so that it can comply with Nasdaq requirements and continue to be listed on this major exchange. The need to approve each of the proposed consolidation of actions is urgent; Without this approval, the Company expects its shares to be delisted from the Nasdaq as soon as October 18, 2021, which would adversely affect the ease of trading and the value of all securities of the Company, including those of its common shares.

The letter to shareholders provides information regarding the two reverse stock split proposals, why they are necessary and how a vote “FOR” each of them will allow NXT-ID to maintain regular access to capital to pursue the growth strategies of its new management team. Shareholders can learn more about the two stock split proposals and stay up to date with this important vote by visiting the Company’s new microsite: www.voteFORnxt-id.com.

Additional information

Shareholders on the date of registration of the Special Meeting, September 16, 2021, will have the right to vote at the extraordinary meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to review the reverse stock split proposals in the Company’s definitive proxy statement in Schedule 14A which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 17, 2021. The definitive proxy statement can also be viewed at www.voteFORnxt-id.com. Shareholders who have questions or need assistance in voting for their shares should contact the Company’s attorney, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, LLC, at 888-742-1305.

Registered holders

If your shares are registered directly in your name with NXT-ID’s transfer agent, VStock Transfer, LLC, you are considered the “registered shareholder” of those shares and the proxy for the special meeting is being sent to you. directly by NXT- IDENTIFIER. Registered shareholders (i.e. shareholders who hold their shares in their own name) may vote by mail, online, email, fax or in person at the Special Meeting by following the instructions provided on the proxy card.

If you choose to submit your proxy by mail, simply mark, date and sign your proxy card and return it in the postage-paid envelope provided.

If you choose to submit a proxy online, go to http://www.vstocktransfer.com/proxy complete an electronic proxy card. Have your proxy card ready when you access the website and follow the instructions to vote. Your internet proxy must be received by 11:59 p.m. EST October 14, 2021 to be counted.

Beneficial owners of shares held in the name of the street

If your shares are held in the “name of the street” (that is, in the name of a bank, broker or other registered holder), you will receive instructions from the registered holder that you must follow so that your actions are voting. . Internet voting will also be offered to shareholders holding shares through most banks and brokers. If your shares are held with a brokerage firm or custodian bank, you are considered the “beneficial owner” of the shares held in the name of the street, and the proxy for the extraordinary meeting has been sent to you by by post or by e-mail from your broker, bank or agent, who is considered to be the registered shareholder of these shares. As the beneficial owner, you have the right to instruct your broker, bank or nominee on how to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares held in your account.

However, holders of shares held in the name of the street cannot vote these shares in person at the special meeting unless such holders request and obtain a legal power of attorney from that bank, broker or other registered holder.

About Nxt-ID, Inc.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. The Company has extensive experience in access control, biometric and behavioral identity verification, security and privacy, data encryption and protection, payments, miniaturization, sensor technologies and applications of health. Through its subsidiary LogicMark LLC, NXT-ID is a manufacturer and distributor of unmonitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through resellers / distributors and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. Learn more about NXT-ID at www.NXT-ID.com. For information on the NXT-ID company, contact: [email protected]

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein regarding the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to various factors. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to potentially license other patents and patent applications necessary for development. of products ; the availability of funding; the Company’s ability to implement its long-term business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with all necessary marketing and / or distribution partners; the impact of competition, obtaining and maintaining all necessary regulatory approvals applicable to the applications of the Company’s technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing for its common shares; and the management of growth and other risks and uncertainties which may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.

Investor / media contacts:

Jeremy Jacobs / Alan oshiki

Abernathy Mac Gregor

[email protected] / [email protected]

Contact person:

Donna Ackerly

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

888-742-1305

[email protected]

