Technology-driven Cape Town Stock Exchange opens





The last South African The exchange opens Thursday, promising to attract companies from across the continent with listing costs one-third of those charged by the JSE. TWK Agri will be the first company to be listed on the Cape Town Stock Exchange, which was previously called 4Africa Exchange before an overhaul that made the exchange a full-fledged exchange, according to CEO Eugene Booysen. BKV Holdings will be listed a few weeks later. As a wave of initial public offerings swept across the world, businesses in South Africa, especially smaller ones, have pulled off the JSE’s listing in recent years due to costs and issues. costly compliance. The Cape Town Stock Exchange and other competitors such as A2X and ZarX have used the technology to reduce listing costs in an attempt to attract companies. We reduce costs, risks, time and complexity for businesses looking to register

We reduce the cost, risk, time and complexity for companies looking to register, said Booysen. This, and owning our technology, allows us to target small and medium-sized businesses with a market capitalization between R25-2 billion. Besides the JSE, the Cape Town Exchange will be the only exchange capable of offering companies stock and debt trading, Booysen said. The exchange managed to get its debt listing rules approved last year and is expected to start trading the debt in October, he said. Technology companies While private equity has been successful in finding growth companies, South African stock exchanges have been unable to bring them to market, Booysen said. South Africa has two fast-growing tech companies in branchless lender TymeBank, backed by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, and payments firm Yoco, but both have raised funds outside of the equity capital markets. TymeBank raised US $ 109 million in February, for a valuation of R 8 billion. Yoco drew $ 83 million in July. Increased investment in renewables around the world should also bode well for South African businesses, which could benefit from a new government policy allowing more private power generation. These companies can sell equity to raise funds providing the new exchange with companies. The Cape Town Stock Exchange is in talks with other African stock exchanges to share its technology offering and work on a revenue sharing basis The Cape Town Stock Exchange is also in talks with other African exchanges to share its tech offering and work on a revenue-sharing basis, Booysen said. The exchange, where companies with a total market value of R7 billion traded under its previous avatar, estimates that stocks valued at R50 billion will be traded on the exchange by mid 2023. The Cape Stock Exchange would like to become Africa’s Nasdaq, able to attract companies seeking to raise capital in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana and others, Booysen said. – Reported by Loni Prinsloo and Roxanne Henderson, (c) 2021 Bloomberg LP

