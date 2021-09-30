The Stock Exchange turns to Radware to increase protection,

MAHWAH, NJ, September 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Radware , (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cybersecurity and application delivery solutions, today announced that an Asia-Pacific stock exchange has selected Radware to improve the protection and performance of its online trading platform. In addition to this new client, Radware supports five of the ten largest exchanges in the world.

In a market that relies on speed and availability, this new client was revamping their traditional trading platform. With trading volumes on the rise, the exchange has focused on improving its reliability, availability and security. The company turned to Radware for its industry experience and technology, deploying the Alteon Radwares Application Delivery Controller (ADC) and Network Load Balancer, as well as the Web Application Firewall. (WAF).

Radware’s next-generation Alteon ADC is a state-of-the-art network load balancer that guarantees application service level agreements. It provides advanced and end-to-end local and global load balancing capabilities for all web, cloud and mobile applications.

WAF Radware provides fast, reliable, and secure delivery of mission-critical web applications and APIs to corporate and cloud networks. Radware was recently recognized as a Customer’s Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer: Web Application Firewall Report.

The exchanges cannot afford a second of downtime or delay. Vulnerabilities can be easily exploited by malicious actors when the right security systems are not in place, said Yoav Gazelle, vice president of international sales for Radwares. Radware has earned the trust of some of the world’s largest financial services organizations. They rely on us not only for our deep market expertise, but also for the application security they need to maintain a high level of resiliency and protection.

About Radware

Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader in cybersecurity and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud and software-defined data centers. Its award-winning portfolio of solutions secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application and enterprise IT protection and availability services to businesses around the world. Radware solutions enable businesses and operators around the world to quickly adapt to market challenges, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while reducing costs. For more information, please visit Radware website.

Media contacts:

Gerry Dyrek

[email protected]