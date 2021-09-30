The pirate stock exchange in Somalia

The first example of modern equity trading occurred in Amsterdam with the Dutch East India Company. In order to raise capital, she sold shares to the public and paid dividends based on the success of her ventures, often involving sea trips. To some extent, the Pirate Stock Exchange found in Somalia was successful. to preserve much of the original spirit of the Dutch East India Company.

In 2009 – long before the popularization of the cryptocurrency generation, the non-fungible token (NFT) craze, and long before Elon Musk shot Twitter to literally make / break a stock – the city Harardhere’s forgotten fisherman decided the local economy needed an overhaul. Located about 250 miles northeast of Mogadishu, business opportunities were scarce. But as they collectively realized that the Somali government cared about quelling the hot embers of Islamist extremism, they collectively decided it was high time to capitalize on their No.1 export: piracy.

You see, in a place like Harardhere, many would join a private gang just to avoid a life of activism, poverty, and petty theft. As you can imagine, in our capitalist society where money rules everything around us, the natural evolution to undertake piracy out of necessity was to organize among them – and make it an outright slaughter. Thus was created the first pirate stock exchange in the world.

Although to date there are no credible statistics available to confirm the number of listed entities, The Wall Street Journal reported that more than 70 separate maritime operations are listed on the Harardheere Pirate Exchange. As in the days of the Dutch East India Company, when a piracy mission is successful, the investors who funded the said piracy mission earn a share of the total profits.

In 2011, the city that had been deregistered by the outside world became a place “crowded with luxury cars” seemingly overnight. It’s to the point that even district government officials are (allegedly) given a cut to fund schools, hospitals and other public infrastructure.

“The shares are open to everyone and everyone can participate, whether it is personally at sea or on land by providing money, weapons or useful equipment … We have made piracy a community activity”, reveals a former pirate at Reuters (Going through WSJ).

“The business related to piracy has become the main profitable economic activity in our region and as locals we depend on their production,” says local security officer Mohamed Adam.

So how exactly do all the moving parts work? The enterprising individuals behind every piracy operation and the potential investors seemingly scan the trade routes for leads they believe will pay off. When something juicy comes along, they go to the Pirate Exchange to fund their expedition. Absolutely anyone can sponsor the trip with anything from food, kerosene, weapons, information to regular cash.

The pirates then attack the container ships along the routes they have chosen for the most precious cargo ever: the hostages. According to Invstr, hostage sailors earn these enterprising criminals an average of US $ 4 million (AU $ 5.55 million) through Western marine insurance per “job”. Once the $$$ is secured, everyone goes home relatively unharmed, and the process is repeated until there is no more money to be made. A lady invested an RPG-7 in such a venture and apparently received US $ 75,000 (UA 104,000) in return. Suck it up, Warren Buffett.

“Piracy increases the cost of international trade by $ 12 billion a year, and in Somalia alone, more than 20 ships and 400 hostages are currently being held, according to the International Chamber of Commerce,” notes Avi Jorisch of The Wall Street Journal.

Invstr Also points out (rightly) given the illiquidity, the savage lack of regulation and the “inevitable corruption”, you stand to lose a lot more than money if the shit goes south. In addition, it goes without saying that investors will bear the brunt of the market correction when the government does crack down. But it may not even be the most pressing issue.

While piracy was near an all-time high when the Harardheere Pirate Stock Exchange initially gained more attention around 2011, Statistical indicates that the heat has cooled. Where 2010 and 2011 recorded 445 and 439 pirate attacks on ships worldwide, respectively, there was a dramatic drop to 297 incidents in 2012. By 2020, that number had further reduced to 195. Someone pointed out he said “recession indicator”?

In Buffett’s own worlds, when it rains outside, put buckets – not thimbles. Simply put, enjoy it while it lasts. I imagine. Or not. We do not condemn crime (legally speaking).