United Airlines sacks workers for vaccine non-compliance





United Airlines has said it will lay off around 600 employees for refusing to comply with its vaccination requirements, putting the company at the forefront of the battle over vaccination mandates as the economy goes through a rough patch. bumpy pandemic recovery. The airline also said that 99% of its 67,000 U.S. employees have been vaccinated, a sign that warrants can be an effective way for companies to entice their employees to get vaccinated. More and more large companies have announced vaccine needs as the government puts increasing pressure on them to help the country increase its vaccination rate. This month, President Biden demanded that all companies with 100 or more employees require their staff to be vaccinated or tested weekly, helping to propel new corporate vaccination policies. Some companies still try to encourage their employees with a mix of incentives and disincentives, but many others have made vaccination mandatory as a working condition. On Wednesday, AT&T announced it was extending its vaccination requirement to tens of thousands of unionized employees.

In August, United Airlines became the first US carrier and one of the first major companies to impose a Covid-19 vaccine. It was an incredibly difficult decision, but keeping our team safe has always been our top priority, Uniteds chief executive Scott Kirby and chairman Brett Hart said in a memo sent to staff on Tuesday. On Wednesday, a spokeswoman confirmed that the company had already started its process of firing 593 US-based employees who refused to be vaccinated. We will work with people if, during this process, they decide to get vaccinated, the spokesperson said. United Airlines did not provide a timeline for the dismissal process or a breakdown of the job categories of the laid-off workers. United said unvaccinated workers can apply for an exemption for religious or medical reasons. He had planned to put exempt workers, in many unpaid cases, on leave from Saturday. But the the airline postponed the decision, until Oct. 15, pending legal action filed by six employees, the union of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said in a statement on Monday.

About 350 workers in customer service, storekeeper and baggage service positions did not release proof of vaccination to the airline, said Michael Klemm, district chairman of the machinists’ union. Update Sep 30, 2021, 7:26 am ET Did not agree with the US position, he said. We plan, through a collective agreement, to challenge this process. A union spokesperson representing flight attendants said around 100 of its members had failed to provide proof of vaccination. We demand that the company give full benefits to the flight attendant and make sure they have investigated every issue for every flight attendant before they are fired, said Jeff Heisey, union secretary-treasurer, the United Master Executive Council. Any company has a legal right to require that its employees be vaccinated, except for any disabilities or conflicting religious beliefs, the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has ruled. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration did not provide details in response to Mr Bidens’ announcement for a nationwide tenure. The regulation should be challenged in court by employers and perhaps even some states. OSHA has the power to quickly issue a rule, known as the Temporary Emergency Standard, if it can show that workers are in a serious danger and the rule is necessary to deal with that danger. The rule must also be able to be applied by employers. There is a public policy in favor of vaccination warrants, so it is almost impossible for an employee to argue that it is against public policy to terminate them as long as the employer has provided exemptions for medical and religious reasons, said Aditi Bagchi, professor of labor law at Fordham University. Law School.

In early August, United announced that all of its employees would be required to provide proof of vaccination within five weeks of full approval of a vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, or by October 25, whichever comes first. In late August, the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTechs coronavirus vaccine for people 16 years of age and older. At the time, United warned it would fire employees who did not follow the new policy. Other airlines have taken various measures to encourage employees to get vaccinated. Delta Air Lines announced last month that it was adding a monthly supplement of $ 200 to its health care plan for unvaccinated employees. The company also said it requires new employees to be vaccinated, but that existing employees are exempt. American Airlines said it does not put mandates in place for employees or customers. Other industries apply vaccination requirements. Hospitals across the country have fired healthcare workers for refusing to comply with immunization requirements, and in early August, CNN said it fired three employees who violated its coronavirus safety protocols on their way to the office not vaccinated.

