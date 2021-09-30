Oxford Nanopore jumps 45% in rare London biotech list





A COVID-19 self-test kit is seen before being used by a teacher in Milton Keynes, Britain January 28, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Boyers

September 30 (Reuters) – Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT.L) climbed 45% in its market debut on Thursday, marking the highest biotech listing in London in recent years and valuing the company at nearly $ 5 billion pounds ($ 6.84 billion). The company specializes in DNA sequencing and offers rapid COVID-19 tests. The London Stock Exchange (LSE) has seen a strong series of IPOs this year, but biotech companies have traditionally chosen to list in New York rather than London, or have listed on the AIM junior exchange. of the LSE rather than in the main market. “We went through a careful and rigorous process and went to London,” CEO Gordon Sanghera told reporters this month. “For many reasons this is the right place to float, and some of the government measures are encouraging.” Oxford Nanopore is LSE’s first major biotech listing since 2014, when allergy specialist Circassia (CIRCI.L) went public and earned a valuation of £ 581 million, according to Reuters Breakingviews. “This will be seen as a vote of confidence for the London Stock Exchange as a worthy launching pad for tech and pharmaceutical companies, especially given NASDAQ’s dominance in this space,” said Susannah Streeter, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown , in an email. The company reached a value of around £ 4.95 billion at its session high after opening 28% above its initial public offering (IPO) of 425 pence. Oxford Nanopore, whose stated vision is to enable “the analysis of any living thing, by anyone, anywhere”, sells a range of devices for DNA and RNA sequencing – an essential tool in medicine, biology and forensic medicine. More recently, the company sold novel coronavirus genome sequencing technology that helps identify variants, in addition to providing rapid COVID-19 testing to UK national health services. “The company has really hit a sweet spot as it manufactures devices to sequence COVID variants, and this is in an industry that is only going to get bigger, more attention and more investment over the next few years. years, “said Neil Wilson, analyst at Markets.com. Oxford Nanopore sold £ 524 million of shares on the IPO. It had set its issue price up from an earlier range. It issued 82.4 million new shares, raising 350 million pounds, while existing shareholders sold 41 million shares, he said in a statement. ($ 1 = 0.7311 pounds) Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru, Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; edited by Sachin Ravikumar and Jason Neely Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

