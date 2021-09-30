Velo3D debuts on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “VLD” following merger with JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation

Merger Provides $ 274 Million in Velo3D Capital to Accelerate Adoption of Company’s Additive Manufacturing Technology

NEW YORK, September 30, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Velo3D, Inc. (the “Company” or “Velo3D”) (NYSE: VLD), a leading additive manufacturing technology company for critical metal parts, announced that its common stock shares have began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “VLD” following its merger with JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation (“JAWS Spitfire”). The combined company will now operate under the name Velo3D and will be led by the CEO and founder Benny buller. The merger provides Velo3D with total capital of $ 274 million to fuel the next stage of business growth.

“Becoming a public company is a big step for Velo3D, but it’s just a way to help us in what our team aims to accomplish,” said Benny Buller, CEO and Founder of Velo3D. “Velo3D’s end-to-end additive manufacturing solution redefines what is possible for the production of critical metal parts. We will continue to push the boundaries of additive manufacturing technology so that our customers can innovate without compromise. The Velo3D team for making it all possible. “

Since launching production in the fourth quarter of 2018, Velo3D’s revenue has grown from $ 2 million in 2018 to $ 19 million in 2020. The Sapphire Company The XC system, which will begin shipping in Q4 2021, has an order and pre-order backlog of over $ 80 million.

Velo3D’s end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions are used by some of the world’s most innovative companies, including EspaceX, Honeywell, Supersonic boom, Chromic alloy, and Lam Research. These customers are using Velo3Ds technology to transform their manufacturing processes by reducing complex products to single parts with better performance and less overall weight. Critical parts can also be produced at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional manufacturing approaches.

Velo3D will ring the closing bell on the New York Stock Exchange on October 7, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET to celebrate its debut as a publicly traded company. A livestream of the event will be broadcast live on NYSE website. Photos and video of the ringtone will be available through NYSE’s YouTube and Facebook pages and Twitter @NYSE and @ VELO3DMetal.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing (AM), has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, traditional metal AM has been significantly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful pieces, limiting its use to specific niches where limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D overcame these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution opens up a wide range of design freedom and enables space exploration, aviation, power generation, power and semiconductor customers to innovate the future in their respective industries. Thanks to Velo3D, these customers can now build critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. End-to-end solution includes Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers and the Assure quality control system, all of which are powered by the Velo3Ds Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Saphir system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner of innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named to the prestigious annual Fast Company list the most innovative companies in the world for 2021. For more information, please visit https://www.velo3d.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn Where Twitter.

