Where are all the home COVID tests?

Americans are encouraged to test COVID-19[female[feminine more often – but how can they, when home testing kits are all but gone?

As part of a partnership with the Biden administration, retailers Amazon, Kroger and Walmart will offer rapid in-home COVID tests at a cost price for three months, but these tests are hard to find – especially in places that have them. offer at low prices.

President Joe Biden has said the government will purchase 280 million home tests with the goal of providing school systems and federal employees with easy access to instant results amid the ongoing pandemic. But after shopping around drugstores in Metro Detroit, home COVID tests were almost nowhere to be found.

Following: Biden is betting on quick COVID tests but they can be hard to find

A d

I went to two CVS stores and I went to a Rite Aid, and all three were out, said Dave Bartkowiak, digital editor for ClickOnDetroit.

Bartkowiak wanted to test two of his young children for coronavirus, who are often surrounded by family and other children. When he started looking for home COVID tests in stores, he tried it online – but was unlucky.

(They were) out of stock. Amazon said out of stock, Bartkowiak said. But, at this point, it didn’t really help me – I could do it overnight (shipping), but really, I wanted to know that day.

The Local 4 team were able to find home testing at a CVS in Plymouth Township – but, if not, was removed entirely when visiting stores and pharmacies in Canton, Madison Heights, Northville Township, Royal Oak and Troy.

More tests are expected to hit stores in the coming weeks, but that doesn’t make the situation any less frustrating for those looking for the test results right now.

A d

Related: How long after exposure to COVID can a test detect the virus? When should I receive my reminder?

Dr Frank McGeorge, local 4s, says that for those who think they need home COVID tests, they should do whatever they can to get them.

Hopefully the supply will increase, but in the meantime definitely ask and see if you can put some (testing) on ​​hold or be notified as soon as they are in stock, McGeorge said.

There are other COVID testing options, if you are having trouble finding a home test kit. Be sure to contact your doctor, local health department, or even pharmacist to find out what testing options are available to you.

Our top tips: If you’re planning to buy a home COVID test, shop around for supply and price.

A d

One brand, BinaxNow, sells its COVID test for $ 16 at Kroger and $ 14 at Walmart – but at CVS the retail price is $ 23.99.

Officials at Walmart, CVS, Kroger and Rite Aid say their companies are working with their suppliers to meet the high demand for in-home COVID testing.

We have seen a significant demand for Covid-19 home test kits and are working closely with our suppliers to meet this demand and provide the necessary product to our customers, Walmart officials said. We anticipate increased product availability in the coming weeks.

In order to meet the needs of our customers for over-the-counter testing and due to high demand, we have introduced product limits of (6) over cvs.com and (4) to CVS Pharmacy for the Abbott BinaxNOW, Ellume and Quidel tests, CVS officials said. We continue to work with our suppliers to meet customer demand.

A d

We are working daily to get more kits for all stores and to balance the needs of communities across the country, Kroger officials said. If a store is currently out of stock, we will be expecting them soon. The increase in demand for testing varies by location and has imposed varying levels of demand on supply … We continue to work with the supply chain to find more testing options for our communities.

As Americans return to school, work and events, we are actively supporting the increased demand for testing with free and practice testing at all Rite Aid sites, said Rite Help officials. Like most retail chains, our home test kits are currently out of stock, but we expect supply to start to catch up with demand in the coming weeks. As soon as shipments resume, home test kits will also be available on riteaid.com. We will also continue to explore new opportunities with various suppliers to prepare for future demand as needed.

A d

Since the Help Me Hank team began researching in-home tests, BinaxNow tests have become available for sale online at cvs.com, with a limit of six per person.

CVS and Rite Aid also offer free COVID tests – CVS performs tests in its pharmacies, and Rite Aid offers tests on all its sites.

Related: Pfizer Boosters Now Available in Metro Detroit

COVID-19 Discussion Forum:

Join our dedicated space to discuss the pandemic. You are invited to share questions, experiences, ideas and opinions.

Join the conversation here.